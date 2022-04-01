Friday News, April 01, 2022

Spring Market time in High Point. April 2 – 6, 2022 (Sat – Wed) https://www.highpointmarket.org/about-market

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the HIGH range / GRASS pollen in the LOW range

Today is All Fools Day. *Many say it originated with French King Charles IX (9th) (in the 1500’s) who decreed the new year started on Jan 1 and no longer on Easter – when France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. Those who stuck with the old date were known as #AprilFools.

*English pranksters begin popularizing the annual tradition of April Fools’ Day in the 1700’s by playing practical jokes on each other. https://www.history.com/topics/holidays/april-fools-day

No joke. But a sweet, new collaboration?

A new Dunkin’-inspired makeup collection with e.l.f. Cosmetics features “The Dunkin’ Dozen” eyeshadow palettes, “Donut Forget Putty Primer,” “Glazed for Days” lip glosses and more. The collection will go on sale at Ulta Beauty stores and www.Ulta.com starting this Sunday, April 3. Details at www.Elfcosmetics.com

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/shopping/2022/03/30/elf-dunkin-donuts-makeup/7220814001/?

Everything your family bought last year now costs about $5,200 more. Can you say inflation? Costlier food and energy, including gasoline and home heating, account for about $2,200 of that total. https://www.cbsnews.com/news/inflation-gas-food-average-household-costs-up/?

Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe (waterpark) in Greensboro is looking to fill more than 600 seasonal jobs. The park is hosting its first job fair this Saturday (April 2) from 11am to 1pm at the main gate. They need lifeguards, food service, retail, and park services.*You can make up to $13 dollars an hour.

Lifeguards will receive a $100 bonus after their first two weeks of work.

You must be at least 15 to apply. *Wet ‘n Wild opens May 21.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/places/wetn-wild-emerald-pointe-offers-hiring-incentives-amid-americas-worker-shortage/83

Apple will reportedly no longer fix iPhones flagged as stolen or missing

https://www.engadget.com/apple-will-not-fix-iphones-stolen-missing-052423639.html?

Buyer beware. Just like tickets for Hamilton, Disney On Ice, or in this case, Dewberry farms in Kernersville – always go to the source to buy your tickets.

Dewberry Farms in Kernersville planted 105,000 tulips for folks to pick & see. Scammers are now trying to cash in and sell fake tickets. Dewberry Farms put out a warning on Facebook and Instagram. Right now, the u-pick Tulip event should go on through April 10th and possibly longer depending on the weather. Interested? Go to Dewberrymanor.com.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/kernersville-u-pick-tulip-farm-finds-scammers-are-selling-fake-tickets-go-to-the-source-dewberry-farms-dewberry-manor-online/83-

Maverick City Music will perform during the ‘Grammy Awards’ this Sunday at 8pm on CBS. Or watch their performance on YouTube on Monday? 😊

https://relevantmagazine.com/culture/music/maverick-city-music-will-perform-at-this-weekends-grammy-awards/

Really? No April joking. A hamburger vending machine from RoboBurger?

Yep. You’ll find the first one in Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall.

https://www.engadget.com/roboburger-newport-centre-mall-204933968.html?

IKEA: Get store credit for used IKEA favorites and save the planet?

With Ikea’s ‘Buyback & Resell’, you sell back IKEA furniture. You’ll get IKEA credit. Someone else buys your old stuff second hand from us and gives it a new home. Find out more: https://www.ikea.com/es/en/customer-service/services/buy-back-resell/

March Madness: Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament in New Orleans

Final Four Action on Saturday! Kansas vs Villanova at 6pm

Duke vs Carolina this Saturday night. Tip off around 8:49pm (TBS)

https://www.charlotteobserver.com/sports/college/article259848210.html#storylink=cpy

Governor Cooper proclaiming the state of North Carolina as “The Center of the College Basketball Universe,” ahead of the Duke-UNC Final Four match-up Saturday night. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/ncaa/gov-roy-cooper-proclaims-north-carolina-as-the-center-of-the-college-basketball-universe/

Always a FAN??? North Carolina native, lifelong Tar Heel basketball fan and country music star Eric Church has canceled a Texas concert stop (that was supposed to be on Saturday night) in order to watch the NCAA Men’s Final Four!

https://journalnow.com/news/state-and-regional/country-star-eric-church-cancels-texas-concert-to-watch-unc-vs-duke-in-final-four/article_eb4896f4-b667-570a-9438-27b67e09c989.html

“A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”

Proverbs 15:1…

Mowing season already?

Experts say that the first two weeks in April are the most popular time to dig the lawnmower out for the first grass cut of the year.

Tips: Wait for the grass to measure at least three inches tall for the ‘first’ mowing of the season. Also, when mowing your lawn for the first time, you should always follow the one third rule: Never cut more than a third of the blade of grass off in one go. Cutting more than this can stress the grass. https://www.lawnstarter.com/blog/north-carolina/quick-easy-lawn-mowing-guide-first-time-homeowners-charlotte-nc/

Travelers with a ‘green thumb’ listen up…

Many hotels are ‘pet friendly’, ‘kid friendly’ what about ‘plant friendly’?

The Elwood, a boutique hotel in Lexington, Kentucky is offering the “world’s first plant-friendly hotel experiences.” BTW: The Elwood is located 45 miles south of the ARK Encounter in Kentucky. Plan your own Garden of Eden experience?

https://www.apartmenttherapy.com/elwood-hotel-suites-lexington-kentucky-plant-travel-37057735

Election 2022: One-stop early voting: April 28 – May 14, 2022 (3pm)

Primary Election Day, will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022 https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting

Traffic Tips: Avoiding Collisions with Deer

If you see deer near the road, slow down and blow your horn with one long blast

Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes in North Carolina.

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/driving-safety/Pages/deer-collisions.aspx