Friday News, April 08, 2022

Northern Mountains (Boone area): Light accumulation of snow likely Saturday into Saturday night…

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the HIGH range for Friday through the weekend. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Big Announcement: Charlotte-based Nucor Corporation, the nation’s largest steel manufacturer, will open a steel manufacturing facility in Lexington that will bring 180 extremely high-paying jobs. Nucor Steel Lexington is expected to produce as much as 430,000 tons of rebar a year – all of it from recycled material.

BTW: The company calls itself “North America’s largest recycler.”

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/high-paying-steel-manufacturing-jobs-coming-to-davidson-county/

The Senate confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the nation’s first Black female Supreme Court Justice on Thursday.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2022/april/senate-votes-to-confirm-ketanji-brown-jackson-to-the-supreme-court

Environmental Working Group has revealed its listing of produce

with the most and least pesticides for 2022.

The Dirty Dozen: Strawberries and spinach continue to top the annual list of the “Dirty Dozen” fruits and veggies that contain the highest levels of pesticides, followed by three greens — kale, collard and mustard — nectarines, apples, grapes, and bell and hot peppers.

The Clean 15 list: Avocados had the lowest levels of pesticides, followed by sweet corn, pineapple, onions and papaya.

*Experts suggest rinsing all produce before serving. Just plain water is best! Also, buying food that is purchased directly from a local farmer can reduce the risk of pesticide exposure. https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/07/health/dirty-dozen-produce-2022-wellness/index.html

Which vehicles are the most expensive and least expensive to insure?

Most expensive vehicles to insure: Mercedes, Porsche, Tesla even Nissan and Acura. Least expensive to insure?

Ford F-150 XL

Subaru Crosstrek

Honda CR-V EX

Fiat 500X Pop

Toyota C-HR LE

#1 Mazda CX-3 Sport

SOURCE: Insurance comparison site TheZebra putting out its ‘state of auto insurance’ findings for 2022. The organization uses data from auto insurance prices across all U.S. ZIP Codes. The study was conducted between September and December 2021.

https://clark.com/cars/most-least-expensive-vehicles-insure/

Spring Sports happenings…

PGA: Second round play at the MASTER’s in Augusta today.

FRIDAY: Opening day for MINOR (local) Baseball.

The Winston-Salem Dash hosting the Hickory Crawdads at home tonight.

First pitch at 7pm. Saturday at 6pm. Sunday at 1pm.

Dash details: https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/schedule/2022-04