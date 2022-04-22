Friday News, April 22, 2022

Today is Earth Day 2022. Practical ways to reduce waste while saving money and resources…

Switch to LED light bulbs.

Use less energy by lowering your heating and cooling.

Upgrade to energy-efficient appliances

Washing your laundry in cold water.

Hanging your clothes OUTSIDE to dry (instead of using that dryer).

Cut your shower time? Choose a song for the shower and aim to be in and out by the time the song finishes! The ‘shorter’ the song, the more water you will save. Every minute of shower time equates to 2 gallons of water, so reducing the time will make a huge difference.

Example: Josh Wilson and his “Three Minute Song”? 😊

https://www.keepthefaith.co.uk/2022/04/21/earth-day-24-planet-saving-steps-in-24-hours/

Get up and move! Adults who did activities equivalent to an hour and 15 minutes of brisk walking per week had an 18% lower risk of depression compared with those who did not exercise. Moving up to an “activity volume equivalent to 2.5 hours of brisk walking per week was associated with 25% lower risk of depression.

NOTE: Moderate to vigorous exercise is good for us, according to the CDC. It improves sleep; lowers blood pressure; protects against heart disease, diabetes and cancer; reduces stress; boosts mood; and fights anxiety and depression. https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/14/health/exercise-depression-study-wellness/index.html

The North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro is permanently shutting down its bird aviary habitat. Zoo officials said the decision to close and take down the habitat was made by its leadership and the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The 40-year-old ‘domed structure’ – built back in the early 1980s – requires significant repairs due to the effects of high humidity and wet conditions. There are 93 birds of 33 species that are in the process of being relocated to other parts of the zoo or re-homed at other zoos. The closure will not result in staff losing their jobs. NOTE: The Zoo’s aviary has been closed since late January due to recent threats from the avian flu.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/north-carolina-zoo-permanently-shutting-down-bird-aviary-habitat/39785967?

RECALL: Thousands of air fryers and air fryer ovens are being recalled.

The reason: The devices could catch on fire, melt or burn.

The recall includes 770,000 Insignia digital air fryers, Insignia analog air fryers and Insignia digital air fryer ovens sold at Best Buy stores (and online at bestbuy.com) between November 2018 through February 2022 ($30 and $150). If you have one of these devices, stop using it and return it to Best Buy for a ‘credit refund.’ https://www.wxii12.com/article/air-fryer-recall-best-buy/39788786?

Strawberry Season is finally here!

Some local farms are back to offering U-pick strawberries, while others are sticking to pre-picked strawberry buckets.

Check out a list of local ‘berry farms’ in the Triad on the news Blog!

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/strawberry-farms-list-near-greensboro-nc/83

Berry Farms in NC: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

Election 2022

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022

One-stop early voting begins next Thursday, April 28 (thru May 14)

Voter Registration Deadline: Today (April 22) is last day to change your ‘party affiliation’

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting / https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

View your ‘Sample Ballot’ through a link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Earth Day op/ed…

Scripture is permeated with examples of God commanding us to tend to his creation. It’s one of the first things God asked of us in Genesis 2:15, after the creation of mankind. Likewise, there are examples in Jeremiah 2:7 and Deuteronomy 11:12 of how God looks over his creation.

We are stewards of the earth, and we have a responsibility to care for it. Scripture is clear that all of God’s creation, not just mankind, brings him glory. Therefore, our stewardship and upkeep of the earth is one of the greatest offerings of worship we can give.

We must trust that God can handle the long term and rejoice in the fact that one day there will be a new earth. But we need to realize that we have a responsibility to the earth now. Our dominion over the earth should never be confused as permission to abuse or abandon it.

https://www.liberty.edu/champion/2018/11/opinion-christians-are-called-to-be-good-stewards-of-the-earth/#

Seasonal Allergy Alert

TREE pollen in the HIGH range through the weekend. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

The new faith-based film The Case for Heaven can be viewed at-home thru April 28.

Featuring former skeptic turned believer Lee Strobel in his quest to learn more about heaven, the film was released in theaters April 4-6 by Fathom Events. The film has become Fathom’s Top-grossing faith film for 2022 and its 15th top-grossing faith film of all time. Learn more: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/thecaseforheaven

According to the church technology company Faithlife, the most popular worship song of 2021 was “Build My Life” by Pat Barrett. FaithLife reviewed 2.7 million songs that churches sang and 91,000 sermons delivered in 2021.

Some of the Top 10 worship songs in US churches in 2021…

“Way Maker”

“Great Are You Lord” – All Sons + Daughters

“Goodness of God” – Jenn Johnson

“10,000 Reasons (Bless the Lord)” – Matt Redman

“How Great is Our God” – Chris Tomlin

“Graves into Gardens” – Elevation Worship

BTW: According to the report, ‘hymns’ continue to be among the top worship songs during services. www.christianpost.com/news/top-christian-worship-songs-sermon-topics-in-2021.html