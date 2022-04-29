Friday News, April 29, 2022

Thank you for giving over the past 3 days during our annual Sharathon! You can still give financially right now online (safe and simple) at wbfj.fm. Thank You.

Election 2022: One-stop early voting continues thru May 14th. Times and days will vary by county and city. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022 https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting / https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

Strawberry Season is finally here!

Some local farms are back to offering U-pick strawberries, while others are sticking to pre-picked strawberry buckets. A list of local ‘berry farms’ on the news Blog!

RECALL: Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 200,000 Ford Explorer SUVs in the US. Reason: the vehicles can roll away unexpectedly while shifted into park.

Bug season is here, which means you’ll need a good insect repellent!

Consumer Reports testing more than 50 insect ‘repellent sprays, lotions, and wipes’. Not all repellents are created equal. *Tip: No matter which brand or type of repellent you’re using, products made with 25% to 30% DEET work the best, according to Consumer Reports. If you prefer not to use DEET, CR also recommends some repellents made with 30% lemon eucalyptus oil.

A new study suggests that sticking to the Mediterranean diet could help combat depression. When considering how your food affects your health, it’s worth thinking beyond just your body—your dietary choices can also have a significant impact on your mental health. Researchers are finding in numerous studies a ‘decrease in depressive symptoms, concluding that the connection between the diet and the mood disorder “deserves further research.”

So what’s in the Mediterranean diet?

The diet encourages fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, nuts, seeds, and heart-healthy fats. Processed foods, added sugar, and refined grains should be restricted

Get up and move!

Adults who take a brisk walk for around an hour and 15 minutes have an 18% lower risk of depression compared with those who did NO exercise. Moving up to 2 and a half hours of brisk walking per week was associated with 25% lower risk of depression.

NOTE: Moderate to vigorous exercise is good for all of us, according to the CDC.

Cut your shower time and save water (and save money)!

Choose a song for the shower and aim to be in and out by the time the song finishes! The ‘shorter’ the song, the more water you will save. Every minute of shower time equates to 2 gallons of water, so reducing the time will make a huge difference.

Example: Josh Wilson and his “Three Minute Song”? 😊

Fuel Up with Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is selling a dozen glazed for the same price as a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline (national average) each Wednesday thru May 4.

Price is determined on the Monday before. Limit 2 dozen.

The new faith-based film The Case for Heaven can be viewed at-home thru April 28.

The Shroud of Turin has captivated scholars, scientists and Christians for centuries. The mysterious shroud depicts the image of a crucified man – some believe it is the burial cloth of Jesus. An Italian scientist (Liberato De Caro) used a unique ‘fabric test’ revealing that the Shroud of Turin is roughly 2,000 years old – around the date of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. De Caro and his colleagues made the discovery by utilizing a technique called “Wide-Angle X-ray Scattering” (WAXS). Note: This testing procedure doesn’t destroy cloth and can be repeated with harm. Also, the ‘Shroud’ also contains pollen from the Middle East.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/april/new-scientific-procedure-dates-shroud-of-turin-to-the-time-of-christs-death