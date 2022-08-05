Friday News, August 05, 2022

Today’s average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina $3.80 (FRI). AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Tax-free shopping: South Carolina and Virginia offering ‘Tax-Free Weekends’ Friday – Sunday (August 5-7) Note: North Carolina’s tax-free weekends ended in 2013.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/money/north-carolina-tax-free-weekend-wheres-the-money-back-to-school-shopping/

Big announcement this week. Davidson-Davie Community College will partner with Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist creating the state’s largest healthcare apprenticeship program. Under this apprenticeship program, students will be ‘able to work in a healthcare profession while taking courses related to their career’.

www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/education/2022/08/02/davidson-davie-community-college-starts-states-1st-healthcare-apprenticeship-nc-atrium-health-wake/

Seeing double? Thousands of twins from around the world are heading to the small town of Twinsburg, Ohio, to participate in the annual Twins Days Festival.

The Twins Day Festival, held annually over the first weekend in August, will feature a 5K, a parade and the playing of ‘Twingo’ (a twin version of Bingo).

Note: Rebecca and Carrie, a set of 72-year-old-twins from the Triad, have made the trip to the festival in Ohio for the last nine years. Source: News 2

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/triad-twins-are-twinning-in-twinsburg-ohio-for-the-twins-days-festival-wfmy/

Community Prayer event in Thomasville this Saturday morning…10am til noon.

Main Street at the clock tower parking lot (across from the Big Chair)

*Local churches throughout the Thomasville community are coming together

There will be music, singing, and most importantly PRAYER.

All are welcome to come, unite, and pray. https://www.facebook.com/fmbcthomasvillenc/

Davidson County has a new school, sort of.

The Davidson County Schools system has consolidated South Davidson Middle School and South Davidson High School into ‘one school’ – serving sixth through twelfth grades beginning this Fall. The two schools, which are in Denton, are on the same campus connected by a shared cafeteria and gymnasium.

The biggest change: the combined schools will have one administrative team.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/education/2022/08/04/south-davidson-middle-and-high-schools-consolidated-into-new-school-nc-county-education-students/10202695002/

‘Giving the Gift of Life’

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross

at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

The Georgia Department of Revenue: Residents can now claim unborn children as dependents on their tax returns. Amounting to a $3,000 dollar benefit.

It’s all due to the “Living Infant and Fairness Equality (LIFE) Act” which has now taken effect in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning of Roe v. Wade.

NOTE: The pro-life group Live Action says there’s nothing unusual about the Georgia law, saying, “Undelivered human beings have always been persons, and the founding fathers of the U.S. used the terms ‘person’ and ‘human being’ interchangeably”. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/august/georgia-residents-can-now-claim-an-unborn-child-as-a-dependent-when-filing-state-taxes

(August 4) Eastern Kentucky areas ravaged by flooding are facing a new weather challenge: extreme heat. The death toll is still rising and now more than 100 people are reported missing days after historic flooding devastated one of the poorest parts of Kentucky. https://www.wlky.com/article/eastern-kentucky-flooding-deaths-recovery-monday/40770019#

Volunteers needed! Samaritan’s Purse has work crews (or Disaster Relief Units) at two of the hardest-hit areas of Eastern Kentucky.

They urgently need men and women who are willing to be the hands and feet of Christ. Volunteers will begin mudding out houses and removing debris this week!

*If you would like to serve, go to https://spvolunteer.org/ to sign up.

The Biden administration on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, with cases on the rise across the US. Since the first US monkeypox case was identified in mid-May, more than 6,000 cases have been detected in 48 out of 50 states. https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/27/health/monkeypox-vaccine-health-wen-wellness/index.html

Update: Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist who claimed the 2012 school shooting in Newton, Connecticut, was a hoax, has been ordered to pay $4 million dollars in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the attack. A Texas jury must still decide on punitive damages. CNN

HBO Max will officially merge with the Discovery+ streaming service, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Thursday. The new service is planned to launch in the U.S. next summer. https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/is-hbo-max-going-away-changes-may-come-thursday/

Saturday is National Mustard Day

And French’s Mustard is celebrating with a unique goodie – a French’s Mustard Donut?

Collaborating with the Brooklyn-based ‘Dough Doughnuts’, French’s is releasing a limited run of mustard-infused donuts – while supplies last. 😮

BTW: French’s released mustard ice cream in 2019. Last year, French’s opted for hot dog buns with mustard – baked right in!

https://www.foodandwine.com/news/frenchs-mustard-donuts-locations-order-online?