Friday News, August 19, 2022

Fall begins September 22 (33 days away)

$3.60 – Today’s average price for regular unleaded in NC (FRI) Source: AAA

‘Giving the Gift of Life’ Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

Mission of Mercy: Free mobile dental clinic for adults.

Happening September 9-10, 2022 in High Point.

FYI: This adult clinic provides complimentary dental procedures for adults who cannot afford or do not have access to oral health care.

*Presented by the North Carolina Dental Society Foundation.

FAQ: https://www.ncdental.org/for-the-public/ncdsf-mom/ncdsf-mom-services

*Additional VOLUNTEERS are needed for the High Point event…

https://web.cvent.com/event/0679bac3-6514-42d2-9d20-df4eea94a80d/summary

The #1 computer brand in America is…

Based on customer satisfaction: Apple has been rated #1. With the largest and second-largest gains (compared to the previous year) were earned by HP and Lenovo. When it came to device types, 62% of survey respondents said they preferred laptops, followed by desktops (24%) and tablets (14%). SOURCE: ACSI’s Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2020-2021 rates the best computer brands and types of devices according to customer satisfaction.

https://clark.com/technology/best-computer-brands

The NC-DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple offices across the state. *Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will continue through next Saturday, August 27.

*On Tuesday, September 6, 10 DMV offices will begin opening at 7am, an hour earlier than usual, for walk-in services at several Triad locations including Lexington, High Point and Salisbury. NOTE: Road test waivers will be discontinued on Sept. 14.

More details about a DMV office near you on the News Blog…

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/customer-service/Pages/extended-hours-offices.aspx

Firearm sales are on the rise in Texas, Illinois and New York according to recent FBI firearm background check data. Some experts including Syracuse University Political Science Professor Grant Reeher are calling the latest surge in gun sales ‘panic buying’. https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/gun-sales-spike-in-wake-of-mass-shootings/

Winston-Salem Open: The qualifying rounds begin this Saturday at the Wake Forest tennis courts. The Winston-Salem Open runs Aug. 20-27. www.winstonsalemopen.com

High School football (regular season begins)

Some varsity games played on Thursday night. Winners include …

Mt Tabor, Walkertown, Ledford, East Surry and South Davidson.

*Reagan outlasting North Davidson last night…31-24.

https://myfox8.com/fox8-friday-football-scoreboard/

Lots of area High School football teams opening their season tonight Aug 19…

Oak Grove at SW Guildford

Mt Airy at North Surry

Asheboro hosting Randleman