Friday News, August 26, 2022

Mt Tabor at North Forsyth

West Forsyth hosting Oak Grove

North Davidson at NW Guilford

Davie County hosting West Rowan

Lexington hosting Walkertown

South Stokes hosting Bishop McGuinness

*Parkland ‘off’ this Friday

Today is National DOG Day. The day was started by 10-year-old Colleen Paige. Back in 2004, Colleen and her family adopted their first dog named “Sheltie” from the local animal shelter. Today, Colleen is a ‘pet and family lifestyle expert’, animal rescue advocate, dog trainer and writer. *The American Kennel Club recognizes around 195 breeds of dogs. In the U.S., the most popular dog breed = the Labrador retriever. https://www.foxnews.com/lifestyle/national-dog-day-10-fun-facts-our-furry-friends

California: A ban on new gas car sales will go into effect by 2035?

The measure to phase out gas powered vehicles would not impact used vehicles, allowing them to stay on the roads. Starting with 2026 models, 35% of new cars, SUVs and small pickups sold in California would be required to be zero-emission vehicles.

Multiple states are expected to follow suit.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/25/us/california-ban-new-gas-cars-vote/index.html

Christian singer Colton Dixon shares more about his new song “Build a Boat”.

“It’s all about “having faith even in a dry season.”

“Take the story of Noah and the ark. The Bible depicts the story really simply.

It says God asked Noah to build an ark and Noah was obedient.”

That obedience was convicting to Dixon.

“I don’t know if the Bible would depict some of the crazy things God’s asked me to do over the years as ‘Colton was obedient,’” he said. “It challenged me to go, ‘You know what? Even though faith can look crazy, sometimes, I think that there’s a reward waiting on the other side of crazy faith. I think God is trying to get something to you. He’s not just asking you to do it because He feels like it.’”

Dixon said God knows His plan for each person and, as Scripture proclaims, the Lord seeks to prosper, not harm, and give hope for the future.

Pray for Colton, wife Annie (and their twin daughters) as they “balance family and career.” Check out the article and video on the News Blog…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/august/blew-my-mind-colton-dixon-talks-about-his-real-life-miracle-and-trusting-god-in-storms

17-year-old Mack Rutherford is the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small aircraft, according to Guinness World Records.

The 17-year-old set the world record earlier in the week after landing in the Bulgarian capital…where his journey began on March 23.

Mack’s route spanned 52 countries across five continents.

BTW: Inspired to fly by his family, the teenager was just 15 years old when he received his first pilot’s license (making him the youngest pilot in the world).

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/24/europe/mack-rutherford-youngest-fly-around-world-intl/index.html

Study: You have a doppel-gan-ger and probably share DNA with them?

Scientists have long wondered about ‘doppelgängers’ – people who look alike but have no actual family connection. Now, some researchers believe they can explain why unrelated people resemble each other, even sharing some of the same behavior traits. They look at DNA… READ MORE…

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/25/health/doppelganger-dna-study-wellness/index.html

Prayer concern: Record rainfall and flash floods in Mississippi have stranded residents, washed away roads, and derailed a train this week. The city of Jackson (Mississippi) picked up more than five inches of rain on Wednesday, setting a record.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/25/us/mississippi-flooding-thursday/index.html

In the post-Roe era, Yelp (the mobile app that publishes crowd-sourced reviews about businesses) is rolling out a new feature to ‘warn users about crisis pregnancy centers – that they DON’T offer abortion services?!? Duhhhh…

NOTE: A CRC Research survey shows the majority of Americans (74%) support public funding of (pro-life) pregnancy care centers!

https://www.faithwire.com/2022/08/24/yelp-to-warn-users-about-crisis-pregnancy-centers-that-dont-offer-abortions/

Working story: The Justice Department has released a redacted version of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant affidavit. That affidavit lays out why investigators believe there was probable cause that crimes had been committed by or through former President Trump.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/25/politics/trump-mar-a-lago-fbi-raid/index.html

‘The LORD is merciful (or compassionate and gracious)!

He is kind and patient. His love never fails.’

Psalm 103:8 Contemporary English Version

Theme for FaithFest on Saturday = ‘For His Glory’

“Worthy is the Lamb, who was slain,

to receive power and wealth and wisdom and strength

and honor and glory and praise!”

Then I (John) heard every creature in heaven and on earth and under the earth and on the sea, and all that is in them, saying:

“To him who sits on the throne and to the Lamb

be praise and honor and glory and power,

for ever and ever!”

Revelation 5:12-13 NLT