Friday News, July 01, 2022

Today is July 1stThings to BUY in July (and save some money)

-TV’s, mattresses, summer clothing

Not the best time to save on these items: Fall clothing, appliances, grills

https://www.offers.com/blog/post/what-to-buy-in-july/

 

Today is US Postage Stamp Day

The price of First-Class ‘Forever stamp’ is currently 58 cents.

Expect a 2-cent increase on July 10th. Stamps will go up to 60-cents.

https://www.census.gov/newsroom/stories/postal-worker-day-postage-stamp-day.html

 

Finding that link: Scientists have identified a gene that appears to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s in women, providing a potential new clue as to why more women than men are diagnosed with the disease. Two-thirds of the 6.5 million Americans currently living with the devastating brain disease are women, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/30/health/female-alzheimer-gene-discovered-wellness-scn/index.html

 

President Biden said for the first time on Thursday that he supports ending the filibuster rule in the US Senate to pass ‘abortion rights’ into law, after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Meanwhile, a Florida judge temporarily blocked a Republican-led ban on abortions after 15 weeks.  CBN News

BTW: The Supreme Court ended its term on Thursday, handing down a flurry of major decisions ranging from climate change to immigration. CNN

 

Study: Messy rooms tend to be a distraction?  According to one study: 62% of us feel more relaxed and sleep better in ‘neat and tidy’ bedrooms. When you get a good night’s sleep, you feel happier and less stressed the next day. You’re able to concentrate and focus better when you’re well-rested.  So, straighten up, and ‘sleep right’! 

Source: Sleepopolis www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/clean-your-room-its-good-for-you/

 

Meet Ravi. An endangered red panda cub named RAVI has been born at the Greensboro Science Center. 

https://greensborosciencecenter.wordpress.com/2022/06/30/greensboro-science-center-welcomes-red-panda-cub/

 

What is the most popular hamburger topping?

Majority of people (74%) pick cheese as their #1 burger topping.

Onion, tomato, lettuce and bacon also top the ‘topping list’.

https://www.thrillist.com/eat/nation/best-burger-toppings

According to Grubhub, most Americans want pickles on their burger.

What about condiments? Ketchup, mustard and mayo.

https://spoonuniversity.com/lifestyle/11-best-burger-toppings-ranked

 

CDC: Healthy Food Prep Tips

Simple steps to reduce the risk of E. coli infections…

*Wash your hands AND surfaces thoroughly and frequently.

*Cook meats thoroughly to kill harmful germs.

Use a food thermometer to check the temperature of the meat internally.

*Refrigerate perishable food within 2 hours. Keep fridge temp at 40 degrees or colder.

https://www.cdc.gov/foodsafety/keep-food-safe.html

 

 

 

Before you head out on vacation, ‘Give the Gift of Life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or the Blood Donor App.

    BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

 

CDC: Got COVID?

Isolation can stop five days after a positive test or symptom onset IF you are fever-free for 24 hours. *NOTE: Masking in public for five MORE days is key.

Check out the latest weekly update on Covid cases in your county (News Blog)

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard#hospital-admissions-%E2%80%93-covid-19-patients

 

 

The average cost for a wedding (nationwide) is around $28,000.

…according to wedding resource site The Knot in their annual Real Weddings Study.

Average wedding cost in North Carolina = $23,000 dollars

Top 2 biggest ‘wedding’ expenses? The venue (30% of budget) and Catering (23%).

Note: The average guest list = 105 guests

https://www.woodtv.com/news/national/map-how-much-do-weddings-cost-in-your-state/?

 

Wedding planning checklist: cake, rings, flowers, pastor, DJ and tax forms?

*Newlyweds should report any name change to the Social Security Administration. They should also report an address change to the United States Postal Service, their employers and the IRS.

*Speaking of the IRS, newly married couples should consider changing their withholding. If both spouses work, they may move into a higher tax bracket or be affected by the additional Medicare tax.

*Remember: If a couple is married as of December 31, the law considers them ‘married’ the whole year – for tax purposes.

Source: Keith Hiatt, CPA. ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro

Voice: 336-292-6872   /  Email: KeithS.Hiatt@breslowstarling.com

Helpful Links: https://www.irs.gov/  /  http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php

