Friday News, July 08, 2022

Jul 08, 2022

HOT-HAZY-HUMID 

Today is Milk Chocolate with Almonds day

 

Research: ‘Mosquitoes Are Most Attracted to THESE Colors’: Red, orange, black, or cyan.   These colors: green, blue, or purple were seemingly ‘unattractive’ to skeeters!

Source: Researchers from the University of Washington tracked the behavior of female mosquitoes in small test chambers and exposed them to different things, like a colored dot or a person’s hand.  Published in the journal Nature Communications.

https://www.prevention.com/health/a39024582/red-attracts-mosquitoes/

 

Early voting is underway in Greensboro?

Voters in Greensboro have several items to vote on including mayor, eight seats on City Council and a referendum of five individual bonds. Early voting continues at six locations across the city through Saturday, July 23. Election day is Tuesday, July 26.

Note: This election was originally set for last November but was delayed by counts from the 2020 U.S. census. https://myfox8.com/your-local-election-hq/july-2022-election-greensboro-to-cast-votes-for-mayor-city-council-5-possible-bonds/

If a voter is eligible to vote in any July contests, their sample ballot is available through the Voter Search tool. Scroll down to the “Your Sample Ballot” section. No sample ballot will appear if a voter is not eligible to vote in one of these elections.

 

“Tragic accident” One person was killed, several others injured before the start of the ‘The Bear’ – a popular 5-mile road race in the town of Linville (in western North Carolina) on Thursday evening. The incident happened at the intersection of Hwy 105 and Hwy 221. The ‘race’ was cancelled after the accident…

Witnesses on the scene suggest that the driver of the vehicle, who was a staffer with the road race, meant to press the brake but pressed the gas by accident.

BTE: ‘The Bear’ serves as an unofficial kickoff event to the annual Grandfather Mountain Highland Games which are going on through Sunday, July 10.

www.wataugademocrat.com/news/local/1-killed-3-injured-after-being-struck-by-vehicle-at-start-of-the-bear-road/article

 

The cost of a First-Class Postage Stamp will increase to 60-cents this Sunday (July 10). That’s a 2-cent increase

https://www.census.gov/newsroom/stories/postal-worker-day-postage-stamp-day.html

 

“The Holy Spirit has been with me”

Danica McKellar (who played Winnie on the hit TV series “The Wonder Years” ) has recently shared more about her faith in God, pointing to His power – the power of the Holy Spirit- to bring us peace in the midst of hardship. She recently posted on Instagram about the death of a loved one, saying that even in the sadness she has found joy through the Holy Spirit. Read more on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

BTW: Actress Danica McKellar played Winnie Cooper in the television series The Wonder Years from 1988 to 1993.  https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/july/the-holy-spirit-has-been-in-me-and-with-me-danica-mckellar-reveals-god-has-been-carrying-her-through-hard-times?

 

 

 

 

Summer Safety Tips

Drink plenty of fluids (mainly water)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Reminder: Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles!  -NWS

 

Don’t leave THESE items in your HOT car?

Medications: Heat exposure can change the effectiveness of your medications.

Sunscreen: Heat causes sunscreen to break down.
Bottled water: Heat causes chemicals to leach out of a regular plastic water bottle.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know

 

Breaking Overnight

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was fatally shot during a campaign speech earlier today in western Japan. He was 67.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2022/july/ex-leader-shinzo-abe-critically-shot-in-shock-japan-attack

 

President Biden is expected to sign an executive order today to protect ‘some access to abortion’ after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to The AP

 

 

Wedding planning checklist: cake, rings, flowers, pastor, DJ and tax forms?

*Newlyweds should report any name change to the Social Security Administration. They should also report an address change to the United States Postal Service, their employers and the IRS.

*Speaking of the IRS, newly married couples should consider changing their withholding. If both spouses work, they may move into a higher tax bracket or be affected by the additional Medicare tax.

*Remember: If a couple is married as of December 31, the law considers them ‘married’ the whole year – for tax purposes.

Source: Keith Hiatt, CPA. ‘Breslow, Starling’ Certified Public Accountants in Greensboro

Voice: 336-292-6872   /  Email: KeithS.Hiatt@breslowstarling.com

Helpful Links: https://www.irs.gov/  /  http://www.breslowstarling.com/helpful-web-links.php

 

 

Event: Public workday at the Arboretum at Tanglewood on July 14, 2022.

North Carolina Cooperative Extension (NCCE), Forsyth County Center will host a public evening volunteer workday at the Arboretum at Tanglewood in conjunction with the Forsyth County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers next Thursday evening (July 14). *Volunteers will meet at the Arboretum office at 5:45 PM for a short orientation. Garden work will take place between 6 and 7:30 PM.

*Registration is required to attend the workday.

*Please plan to bring a water bottle. Bring your favorite pair of garden gloves and your favorite tools, if you have any. There will be water refills, tools, and gloves available to borrow. Tasks may include weeding, mulching, watering, planting, and more.

NOTE: There will be additional workdays on Thursday, August 11, and Thursday, September 8. Please register for each date separately via the NCCE, Forsyth County Eventbrite page.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/evening-volunteer-workday-july-tickets-362535693017?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

 

