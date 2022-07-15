Friday News, July 15, 2022

Continue to drop! Friday average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina is $4.22. Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Krispy Kreme is celebrating 85 years and we get the ‘sweet-treats’?

TODAY’s BOGO (FRI): Purchase an Original Glazed dozen at regular price

and get a second dozen for just 85 cents! Details: https://www.krispykreme.com/

Back-to-School savings…for educators!

Kohl’s is offering a 25% discount to educators and school staff this weekend (Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17).

Target is bringing back its popular “Teacher Prep” event starting Sunday, July 17 through Saturday, Sept. 10. Educators can save 15% on school supplies and more. The event is run through the company’s free Target Circle loyalty program.

NOTE: Target is also offering a one-time discount for college students. Until Sept. 3, students can save 20% on one purchase using Target Circle.

https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/nation-world/target-kohls-teacher-discounts/

Bus Drivers Needed…

Triad school districts are working to fill hundreds of open positions before the first day of school – which is a little over a month away!

WS/FC has 50 openings for drivers. Guildford county needs around 80 drivers.

Yadkin county schools has 15 vacancies…

NOTE: Yadkin County Schools is even changing its school start and end times this year because they don’t have enough bus drivers either. (Elementary schools will start at 7:30am instead of 7:50am. Middle and high schools will start around 8:30am).

*Winston-Salem/Forsyth County as well as Guildford and Yadkin County students return to school on August 29. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/bus-driver-shortage-in-several-triad-school-districts/83-c2961662-84ef-46f4-8174-875b57527410

North Carolina is ranked as the top state to do business in the country.

Two national sources: CNBC and Business Facilities magazine cited major economic development and bi-partisanship between lawmakers on the economy. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/money/business/north-carolina-ranked-best-state-to-do-business/

Starbucks is permanently closing 16 stores located in five so-called ‘liberal’ cities because of repeated safety issues, including drug use and other disruptive behaviors that threaten staff. The coffee giant is closing six stores in its hometown of Seattle! Other locations include: six in Los Angeles, two in Portland, Oregon, one in Philadelphia, and one in Washington, D.C.’s Union Station. Starbucks said employees at those stores will be given the opportunity to transfer to other stores.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/july/unsafe-to-continue-starbucks-closing-16-stores-in-democrat-run-cities-over-safety-concerns

1,000 bags. Zero passengers?

Delta Air Lines took what it called a “creative” step to solve a massive baggage problem for passengers flying through Heathrow Airport. In an extreme move, Delta flew a plane from London to its hub in Detroit packed with 1,000 lost bags and zero passengers. *Strained by staff shortages amid heavy summer travel, officials with Heathrow recently announced a cap on the number of travelers and asked airlines to stop selling new tickets through mid-September.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/14/business/delta-bags-no-passengers-heathrow/index.html

Starting this Saturday, 9-8-8 will connect you to the national mental health hotline.

The three-digit number is replacing the existing 10-digit suicide prevention number (1-800-273-TALK) to trained crisis counselors. Learn more: https://988lifeline.org/

The new 9-8-8 number is expected to bring up to 30% more calls per year, because it is easier to remember and access. Advocates have pushed for having a shorter number, making it easier for people to remember.

Since 2012, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has partnered with REAL Crisis Intervention Inc. in Greenville to operate the NC Suicide Prevention Lifeline call center. In addition to providing trained crisis counseling, the call center connects also callers to help in their local community based on each caller’s specific needs. As the number changes to 9-8-8, the call center is also adding 24/7 chat and text response.

NOTE: North Carolina’s call center is one of the most responsive in the country.

Back in May, 98% of calls were answered in less than seven seconds, the second-best rate among all 50 states. https://www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/2022/07/15/ncdhhs-announces-new-national-9-8-8-number-people-mental-health-crisis

STUDY: The World Health Organization (WHO) finding that firefighters experienced a 9% increase in cancer diagnoses and a 14% increase in cancer-related deaths.

The study finally links certain cancers to the firefighter profession.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/new-study-confirms-link-between-firefighting-cancer/

Ivana Trump, the first wife of the former President, passed away on Thursday. Ivana, the mother of Ivanka, Eric and Donald, Jr, was 73.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/july/ivana-trump-first-wife-of-former-president-dies-at-73

Sunday (July 17) is National ICE CREAM DAY

Get deals from Cold Stone Creamery, Baskin-Robbins and Dairy Queen (and more!)

https://www.today.com/food/national-ice-cream-day-2022-where-get-free-ice-cream-t259778

The Salvation Army is helping area students to get ready for school?

“Stuff the Bus” school supply drive begins this Monday (July 18).

Helping students through the local Salvation Army ‘Boys and Girls clubs’!

Beginning this Monday, you can drop off school supplies at participating Walmart and Five Below locations throughout Forsyth County. Stuff the Bus runs through July 29.

Donate online at www.salvationarmyws.org

Before you head out on vacation, ‘give the gift of life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross

at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

It’s Christmas in July! Helping meet the needs of our senior citizens locally, Senior Services (WS) is collecting items for our seniors in need through the end of the month.

Items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Donate online at www.seniorservicesinc.org

Early voting is underway in Greensboro at six locations across the city through Saturday, July 23. Election day is Tuesday, July 26. On the ballot: Candidates for Mayor, eight seats on City Council and five individual bonds.

*“Your Sample Ballot” is available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/board-of-elections/results-other

Insect season: Consumer Reports has tested more than 50 insect ‘repellent sprays, lotions, and wipes’. Not all repellents are created equal.

*Tip: No matter which brand or type of repellent you’re using, products made with 25% to 30% DEET work the best, according to Consumer Reports. If you prefer not to use DEET, CR also recommends some repellents made with 30% lemon eucalyptus oil.

https://www.consumerreports.org/insect-repellent/best-insect-repellents-for-you-and-your-family-a4042114470/

Keep these Essential Oils on-hand…

Ginger Oil: Has been shown to help relieve the congestion and

discomfort that often accompany a cold.

Tea Tree Oil: Kills viruses and eases congestion.

Oregano Oil: Oregano is a powerful weapon against bacteria, even

earning the nickname, “nature’s antibiotic.”

Eucalyptus and Peppermint: Both help ease sinus problems.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2019/december/how-to-get-well-this-winter-these-essential-oils-can-help-during-cold-and-flu-season

Inductees into the NC Music Hall of Fame announced…

Gospel singer-songwriter Janet Paschal (PASS- cull), a pastor’s kid who grew up in Reidsville has received multiple Dove Awards, Grammy nominations and an induction into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2018.

Janet started her singing career with The LeFevres, then after going solo, Paschal sang on tours and crusades with Rev. Billy Graham, Bill & Gloria Gaither, Jimmy Swaggart. Paschal now lives in Burlington.

The Induction Ceremony is open to the general public and will take place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis, NC.

Ticket info: NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org.

Also: BERNARD EDWARDS (Greenville, N.C.) – Bernard was a bass player, singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his work with guitarist Nile Rodgers. He co-founded the band Chic.

STEPHANIE MILLS (Charlotte, N.C.) – Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and Broadway star who has called Charlotte her home for more than 30 years. Mills’ rise to stardom as “Dorothy” in the original seven-time Tony Award Winning Broadway run of the musical ‘The Wiz’.

Inductees: https://www.yesweekly.com/music/nc-music-hall-of-fame-2022-inductees-announced/article_31eba3c2-b132-11ec-adcc-5f286703f0da.html

With gas prices soaring, one in four Americans say they are more likely to buy an electric vehicle for their next auto purchase, according to a new AAA survey.

Their main motivating factor? Yep, high gas prices.

Although some Americans are receptive to the idea of owning an electric vehicle, more than half would be ‘hesitant’ to purchase one; most cited the higher cost of EVs (60%), while others were concerned about being able to find charging stations (60%) or running out of charge while driving (58%).

https://info.oregon.aaa.com/high-gas-prices-motivating-some-drivers-to-consider-buying-electric-cars/