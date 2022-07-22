Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, July 22, 2022

Friday News, July 22, 2022

Verne HillJul 22, 2022Comments Off on Friday News, July 22, 2022

Like

Summer Safety Tips

Drink plenty of fluids (mainly water)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Don’t leave THESE items in your HOT car?

Medications: Heat exposure can change the effectiveness of your medications.

Sunscreen: Heat causes sunscreen to break down.
Bottled water: Heat causes chemicals to leach out of regular plastic bottles.  https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know

 

Fact: Your body is about 70% water.  Drinking enough water daily is essential to good health. Actually, the National Academy of Medicine estimates that most people need 90–125 ounces of (water) per day. https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/how-to-drink-more-water#

 

 “Speeding Wrecks Lives” safe driving campaign (July 18-24)

Law enforcement across the state will be ‘cracking down’ on speeders this week.

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/speed-a-little-lose-a-lot/Pages/default.aspx

 

$4.08: Today’s average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina.

Gas prices continue to ‘slowly’ come down.

                   Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

 

Early voting continues through this Saturday (July 23) in Greensboro.

Election day is this Tuesday, July 26.

On the ballot: Candidates for Mayor, eight seats on City Council and 5 individual bonds.

*“Your Sample Ballot” is available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.  https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

 

Bus Drivers Needed: Triad school districts are working to fill hundreds of open positions before the first day of school – which is a little over a month away!

*Winston-Salem/Forsyth County + Guildford County students return to school on Aug 29

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/bus-driver-shortage-in-several-triad-school-districts/

 

Back-to-School savings…for educators!

Target stores bringing back their “Teacher Prep” event happening now through Saturday, Sept. 10.  Educators can save 15% on school supplies and more.

NOTE: Target is also offering a one-time 20% discount for college students thru Sept. 3.

https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/nation-world/target-kohls-teacher-discounts/

 

Another cup of JOE please. Data of more than 170,000 adults (in the UK) revealed that those who drink between two and four cups of coffee daily regardless of added sugar, appear to live longer lives – compared to those who don’t sip java..

*The analysis was conducted by scientists in China.

https://nypost.com/2022/07/20/3-cups-of-coffee-per-day-could-help-you-live-longer-study

 

Make the connection: George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight and Amy Grant?

All part of this year’s class of Kennedy Center Honorees.

Amy Grant was selected as “the first artist to bring contemporary Christian music to the forefront of American culture,” says Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein. *Performing artists, recognized for their lifetime contributions to American culture, will be honored on December 4th in Washington, DC.

https://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/music/2022/07/21/amy-grant-kennedy-center-honoree-alongside-u-2-george-clooney/10115248002/

 

Update: Out of the hospital!  Pastor John Gray is publicly praising God after being released from the hospital where he was being treated for life-threatening blood clots in his lungs.  The 49-year old mega-church pastor from Greenville, South Carolina along with his wife thanked everyone for their PRAYERS!  They also thanked the medical teams for their “love and care.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/july/god-alone-turned-the-tide-of-this-battle-pastor-john-gray-praises-the-lord-for-his-healing-after-leaving-hospital

 

187 minutes? The January 6 committee last night revealing what former President Donald Trump was doing (or not doing) during 3-plus hours that an angry mob attacked the US Capitol.  https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/20/politics/what-we-learned-trump-187-minutes/index.html

 

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House explaining that the 79-year-old president (who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted)  is experiencing very mild symptoms.”  https://www.foxnews.com/politics/president-biden-tests-positive-for-covid-19

 

Are you ready for a ‘Sign War’??

The local McDonald’s and Dairy Queen in Marshfield, Missouri have started a “sign war”.  Staff at the McDonald’s started the ‘sign jabs’ with Dairy Queen, posting on their outdoor sign “Hey DQ! Wanna have a sign war”.

Dairy Queen was quick to fire back “Would like to, but too busy MAKING ICE CREAM!” – a jab at McDonald’s for their infamously broken ice cream machines.

So far, the jabs have been ‘friendly’ and well received in the community!

https://www.sunnyskyz.com/blog/3445/Local-Missouri-Businesses-Get-In-Hilarious-Sign-War

 

Reminder: 9-8-8 is the new ‘national mental health hotline’ number.

Advocates have pushed for having a shorter number, making it easier for people to remember. The three-digit number replaces the existing 10-digit suicide prevention number (1-800-273-TALK).  Learn more: https://988lifeline.org/

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/2022/07/15/ncdhhs-announces-new-national-9-8-8-number-people-mental-health-crisis

 

It’s Christmas in July!

Helping meet the needs of our senior citizens locally, Senior Services (WS) is collecting items for our seniors in need through the end of the month.

Items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.  Donate online at www.seniorservicesinc.org

 

The Salvation Army is helping area students to get ready for school…

“Stuff the Bus” school supply drive runs through July 29.

Helping students through the local Salvation Army ‘Boys and Girls clubs’!

You can drop off school supplies at participating Walmart and Five Below locations throughout Forsyth County.  Donate online at www.salvationarmyws.org

Backpacks are essential. Also, pencils, pens, erasers, pencil sharpeners, colored pencils, markers and crayons…

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSummer Outdoor Safety w/ Dr Seth Hawkins
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Summer Outdoor Safety w/ Dr Seth Hawkins

Verne HillJul 22, 2022

S@5: July 24, 2022

Verne HillJul 21, 2022

What happens if I get ‘bad gas’? News 2

Verne HillJul 21, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) is in need of several baby items… diapers, formula, baby wash, lotion, & shampoo. Also, volunteers are needed in several areas too. 336.760.3680 http://www.spcclife.org
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of monetary donations. Items can[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes