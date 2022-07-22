Friday News, July 22, 2022

Summer Safety Tips

Drink plenty of fluids (mainly water)

Stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Don’t leave THESE items in your HOT car?

–Medications: Heat exposure can change the effectiveness of your medications.

–Sunscreen: Heat causes sunscreen to break down.

–Bottled water: Heat causes chemicals to leach out of regular plastic bottles. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know

Fact: Your body is about 70% water. Drinking enough water daily is essential to good health. Actually, the National Academy of Medicine estimates that most people need 90–125 ounces of (water) per day. https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/how-to-drink-more-water#

“Speeding Wrecks Lives” safe driving campaign (July 18-24)

Law enforcement across the state will be ‘cracking down’ on speeders this week.

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/speed-a-little-lose-a-lot/Pages/default.aspx

$4.08: Today’s average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina.

Gas prices continue to ‘slowly’ come down.

Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Early voting continues through this Saturday (July 23) in Greensboro.

Election day is this Tuesday, July 26.

On the ballot: Candidates for Mayor, eight seats on City Council and 5 individual bonds.

*“Your Sample Ballot” is available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

Bus Drivers Needed: Triad school districts are working to fill hundreds of open positions before the first day of school – which is a little over a month away!

*Winston-Salem/Forsyth County + Guildford County students return to school on Aug 29

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/bus-driver-shortage-in-several-triad-school-districts/

Back-to-School savings…for educators!

Target stores bringing back their “Teacher Prep” event happening now through Saturday, Sept. 10. Educators can save 15% on school supplies and more.

NOTE: Target is also offering a one-time 20% discount for college students thru Sept. 3.

https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/nation-world/target-kohls-teacher-discounts/

Another cup of JOE please. Data of more than 170,000 adults (in the UK) revealed that those who drink between two and four cups of coffee daily regardless of added sugar, appear to live longer lives – compared to those who don’t sip java..

*The analysis was conducted by scientists in China.

https://nypost.com/2022/07/20/3-cups-of-coffee-per-day-could-help-you-live-longer-study

Make the connection: George Clooney, U2, Gladys Knight and Amy Grant?

All part of this year’s class of Kennedy Center Honorees.

Amy Grant was selected as “the first artist to bring contemporary Christian music to the forefront of American culture,” says Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein. *Performing artists, recognized for their lifetime contributions to American culture, will be honored on December 4th in Washington, DC.

https://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/music/2022/07/21/amy-grant-kennedy-center-honoree-alongside-u-2-george-clooney/10115248002/

Update: Out of the hospital! Pastor John Gray is publicly praising God after being released from the hospital where he was being treated for life-threatening blood clots in his lungs. The 49-year old mega-church pastor from Greenville, South Carolina along with his wife thanked everyone for their PRAYERS! They also thanked the medical teams for their “love and care.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/july/god-alone-turned-the-tide-of-this-battle-pastor-john-gray-praises-the-lord-for-his-healing-after-leaving-hospital

187 minutes? The January 6 committee last night revealing what former President Donald Trump was doing (or not doing) during 3-plus hours that an angry mob attacked the US Capitol. https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/20/politics/what-we-learned-trump-187-minutes/index.html

President Biden has tested positive for COVID-19. The White House explaining that the 79-year-old president (who is fully vaccinated and twice boosted) is experiencing very mild symptoms.” https://www.foxnews.com/politics/president-biden-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Are you ready for a ‘Sign War’??

The local McDonald’s and Dairy Queen in Marshfield, Missouri have started a “sign war”. Staff at the McDonald’s started the ‘sign jabs’ with Dairy Queen, posting on their outdoor sign “Hey DQ! Wanna have a sign war”.

Dairy Queen was quick to fire back “Would like to, but too busy MAKING ICE CREAM!” – a jab at McDonald’s for their infamously broken ice cream machines.

So far, the jabs have been ‘friendly’ and well received in the community!

https://www.sunnyskyz.com/blog/3445/Local-Missouri-Businesses-Get-In-Hilarious-Sign-War

Reminder: 9-8-8 is the new ‘national mental health hotline’ number.

Advocates have pushed for having a shorter number, making it easier for people to remember. The three-digit number replaces the existing 10-digit suicide prevention number (1-800-273-TALK). Learn more: https://988lifeline.org/

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/news/press-releases/2022/07/15/ncdhhs-announces-new-national-9-8-8-number-people-mental-health-crisis

It’s Christmas in July!

Helping meet the needs of our senior citizens locally, Senior Services (WS) is collecting items for our seniors in need through the end of the month.

Items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Donate online at www.seniorservicesinc.org

The Salvation Army is helping area students to get ready for school…

“Stuff the Bus” school supply drive runs through July 29.

Helping students through the local Salvation Army ‘Boys and Girls clubs’!

You can drop off school supplies at participating Walmart and Five Below locations throughout Forsyth County. Donate online at www.salvationarmyws.org

Backpacks are essential. Also, pencils, pens, erasers, pencil sharpeners, colored pencils, markers and crayons…