Friday News, July 28, 2022

The final weekend of July. Rain chances go up. Temps go down.

$3.94 = Today’s average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina (FRI) Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Event this afternoon. ‘Veteran Stand Down’ at the National Guard Armory on Silas Creek Pkwy in Winston-Salem. Time: Noon til 5pm. Hosted by Alvarez House, helping the homeless veteran population in our community. https://www.facebook.com/AlvarezHouse0600/

*Today’s (July 29) one-day event will provide supplies and services to homeless military veterans, including food, clothing, health screenings and V-A benefits counseling.

Amy Grant was hospitalized following a bike incident in Nashville. The 61-year-old was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Wednesday, where she was treated for abrasions and cuts after she ‘crashed’. Grant spent an additional night in the hospital for further observation.

https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/amy-grant-hospitalized-stable-condition-bike-accident-nashville

Former Bowman Gray Stadium driver “Spider” Kimel will be ‘celebrated’ this Saturday (July 30) at ‘the Mad House’. Kimel passed away last week after a battle with cancer at age 80. https://journalnow.com/sports/motor-sports/walter-spider-kimel-who-drove-for-over-four-decades-at-bowman-gray-stadium-dies-at/

Update: At least 15 people now confirmed dead after historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says flash floods have ‘claimed lives and caused major property damage in his state’. Officials expect the death toll to rise. CBN News

On Thursday, Dr Christopher Ohl (Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist) recommending that we get a COVID booster NOW for those over age 50. Covid variants (BA 4 + BA 5) are very contagious and are make Covid numbers go up in the Triad. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html

CDC: If you test positive for COVID: Isolate for 5 days (get re-tested), with NO fever, you really need to mask up for 5 additional days while you go back to normal activity. *Dr. Christopher Ohl is an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist. Watch Dr Ohl’s update now: https://fb.watch/eyqc8yFnKA/

(Greensboro) After this Sunday (July 31), StarMed will no longer offer COVID-19 vaccinations at their location at Four Seasons Mall in Greensboro.

*However, StarMed will continue to provide COVID-19 testing services at Four Seasons Mall beyond July 31, 2022.

To make an appointment for COVID testing, please visit www.starmed.care.

Find a Covid vaccination location near you at www.vaccines.gov

Today is National Chicken Wing Day

*Survey: People love chicken! Many say that “drumsticks” are the clear favorite among wing eaters, far ahead of “flats”. Also, Boneless wings are more popular than bone-in wings.

Deals at Zaxby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings today (July 29)

https://www.wral.com/list-of-national-chicken-wing-day-2022-restaurant-deals-on-friday-july-29/20394636/

Week in Review (July 25 – 31, 2022)

FOR KING + COUNTRY

“A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour: The 2022 LIVE Experience.”

Tix on sale NOW for the upcoming Christmas concert

at the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

*Brothers Joel and Luke are bringing the holiday cheer to Greensboro, performing Christmas classics, their hits and a few new songs!

https://www.forkingandcountry.com/pages/2022-christmas-tour/

Fuel-saving tips from AAA…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel

economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than

60 seconds shut off the engine to save fuel.

Before you head out on vacation, ‘give the gift of life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross

at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

A majority of North Carolinians (60%) are ‘in love with breakfast”?

73% consider breakfast to be the most important meal of the day

63% claim that their favorite foods are breakfast foods

53% will rather go out for breakfast than prepare it at home

TOP 5 (favorite) BREAKFAST ITEMS

Bacon

2. Hashbrowns

3. Pancakes

4. Eggs

5. Sausage

*Favorite eggs = Cheesy scrambled eggs?

Source: a new survey from Denny’s https://nationaltoday.com/endless-breakfast-day/

Poll: Nearly 7 in 10 Americans have ice cream in the freezer ‘at all times’.

https://www.studyfinds.org/ice-cream-survey-americans/

Sad news earlier this week: No more ‘Choco Taco’?

After nearly 40 years, Klondike has discontinued the beloved Choco Taco!!!

What is it?? A Choco Taco is a taco-shaped waffle cone filled with vanilla ice cream and is partially covered with milk chocolate and topped with peanuts. Yum!!!!!

Klondike has decided to ‘reduce its product line and re-focus on top selling products’.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/klondike-discontinues-choco-taco-after-nearly-4-decades-market

Ace Hardware at the Cloverdale Shopping Center in Winston-Salem is going out of business at the end of the week after an 11-year run. *The contracted post office in a back corner of the store has already closed. Note: Other postal locations in the area include Center City Station downtown between Second and Third streets, Healy Drive or farther out on Robinhood Road.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ardmore-neighborhood-once-more-considers-life-without-a-post-office/

Sprite: No more ‘green plastic bottles’?

Coca-Cola is eliminating the iconic green color from Sprite containers – transitioning to clear plastic beginning August 1st. Reason: So the containers can be recycled.

Other Coke beverages that will eliminated the ‘green’ include Fresca, Seagram’s and Mello Yello. www.cnn.com/2022/07/27/business/sprite-green-bottle/index.html

Most millennials are sticking close to their ‘hometown’.

A new study by Harvard and the Census Bureau finding that two-thirds of millennials (ages 21-41) are living in the same area where they grew up. While 80% of Millennials have moved less than 100 miles away. Millennials were born between 1981 and 1996.

https://www.marketwatch.com/amp/story/most-millennials-are-sticking-close-to-home-heres-a-breakdown-of-young-adult-migration-by-race-ethnicity-01658857997

Tony Dow, an actor and director, best known for his role as Wally Cleaver on “Leave It to Beaver,” passed away on Wednesday (confirmed this time).

Dow was 77. Dow had been diagnosed with cancer and was receiving hospice care.

*Tony Dow was thrust into Classic TV stardom at age 12, when he was cast on the iconic sitcom “Leave It to Beaver.” The show ran from 1957 to 1963.

*On the reality side, Dow, who experienced undiagnosed ‘depression’ from age 20 to age 40, spoke out for decades about his mental health challenges – in order to help others! Dow told CBS that once he accepted his diagnosis and began treatment, he found hope. https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/27/entertainment/tony-dow-obit/index.html

Remember 9-8-8: Suicide and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline #

988 has been designated as the new three-digit dialing code that will route callers to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (now known as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline). You can call, text, or chat 9-8-8 and get connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing Lifeline network. https://988lifeline.org/