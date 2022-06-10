Friday News, June 10, 2022

BBB: Beware of ‘summer job scams’.
The Better Business Bureau is warning job seekers that scammers are actually posing as a ‘hiring company’ looking for workers. They will send you a check to buy equipment—then ask you to send back any money left over. Victims quickly find out the ‘company’ check was fake and now you are responsible for funds.
*According to the BBB: 30% of employment scams happen during the summer.
Update: There have been multiple Black Bear sights now in the Triad.
The latest sightings being reported in the Kernersville and Wallburg communities.
Here are some safety tips if you encounter a black bear…
Bears are wild animals – LEAVE THEM ALONE. They are simply seeking food.
Remove all food sources – including securing trash cans, taking down bird
feeders, and cleaning grills – so you do not attract bears looking for food.
NOTE: If you do not bother the bear, the bear will most likely not bother you?
Source: NC Wildlife Resources Commission website.
TODAY: The Forsyth County Public Library ‘Summer Reading’ kick-off event happening this evening from 6:30-8 pm at the Central Library in downtown Winston-Salem.
The Biden administration has proposed a rule to standardize about 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US so they can work with any electric vehicle — similar to the way a gas pump works with any car or truck. CNN
A 23-year-old man shot four coworkers — three fatally — at a manufacturing plant in western Maryland Thursday before fleeing the scene and exchanging gunfire with state police. *In Alabama, a man was shot and killed by a police officer outside of an Alabama elementary school Thursday after an altercation with a school resource officer. CNN
A team of scientists responsible for determining the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic released its first report Thursday, saying that all hypotheses remain on the table — including the seafood market connection to a possible ‘lab leak’.
Prime time: The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol held its first prime-time hearing Thursday night, detailing the findings
of the panel’s investigation and playing new disturbing video of the riot.
*The next 2 hearings will be this Monday + Wednesday (June 13 + 15) at 10am.
Why the January 6th Hearings are important.
Three academic experts (and observers) of the political process in North Carolina) help explain why the hearings are important. Source: WGHP
City of Winston-Salem, Recreation & Parks Department is offering lots of fun and educational programs for kids of all ages.
Summer camp, teen programming, movies in the park and more!
Traffic Alert: Various High School graduations (WS/FC)
Location: Roads leading into the Joel Coliseum and Winston-Salem Fairgrounds
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools High School Graduation Schedule
About 4,000 seniors will be receiving their diplomas!
With the uptick in COVID transmission, masking is encouraged (not required).
Friday (June 10)
North Forsyth High School, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
Walkertown High School, 11 a.m., Joel Coliseum
Carver High School, 2 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
Atkins High School, 4 p.m., Joel Coliseum
Reagan High School, 7:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum
Saturday (June 11)
Kennedy High, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
Parkland High School, 11 a.m., Joel Coliseum
W-S Prep, 2 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
West Forsyth High School, 5 p.m., Joel Coliseum
Sunday (June 12)
Mount Tabor High School, 9 a.m., Joel Coliseum
East Forsyth High School, 12:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum
Reynolds High School, 4 p.m., Joel Coliseum
(SAT) Davie County High School Graduation
Senior graduation happening this Saturday morning at 8:30am (gates open at 7am)
Location: War Eagle Stadium in Mocksville
Guildford County: Public pools at Bur-Mil Park, Northeast Park, and Hagan-Stone Park are finally opening this Saturday, June 11, for weekend use only – due to a lifeguard shortage. Guilford County Parks is still accepting applications for seasonal workers. The salary for lifeguards starts at $15 an hour, and the salary range for pool supervisors starts at $18.50 an hour. Click here to look for openings and apply.
Local Baseball Action: The WS Dash hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers through Sunday!
Fireworks Friday (7pm)
Saturday (6pm) Kids run the bases
Sunday (1pm) Family Day / Kids run the bases.
