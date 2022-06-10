Search
Friday News, June 10, 2022

Verne Hill Jun 10, 2022

BBB: Beware of ‘summer job scams’.

The Better Business Bureau is warning job seekers that scammers are actually posing as a ‘hiring company’ looking for workers. They will send you a check to buy equipment—then ask you to send back any money left over. Victims quickly find out the ‘company’ check was fake and now you are responsible for funds.

*According to the BBB: 30% of employment scams happen during the summer.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/beware-of-summer-job-scams/83-

 

Update: There have been multiple Black Bear sights now in the Triad.

The latest sightings being reported in the Kernersville and Wallburg communities.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/bear-goes-for-a-stroll-through-kernersville-karen-roberson/83

Here are some safety tips if you encounter a black bear…

Bears are wild animals – LEAVE THEM ALONE. They are simply seeking food.

Remove all food sources – including securing trash cans, taking down bird

    feeders, and cleaning grills – so you do not attract bears looking for food.

     NOTE: If you do not bother the bear, the bear will most likely not bother you?

Source: NC Wildlife Resources Commission website.

 

 

TODAY: The Forsyth County Public Library ‘Summer Reading’ kick-off event happening this evening from 6:30-8 pm at the Central Library in downtown Winston-Salem.

DETAILS: Check out Friday’s news at WBFJ.fm.  bit.ly/39gxh7N

 

The Biden administration has proposed a rule to standardize about 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across the US so they can work with any electric vehicle — similar to the way a gas pump works with any car or truck.  CNN

 

A 23-year-old man shot four coworkers — three fatally — at a manufacturing plant in western Maryland Thursday before fleeing the scene and exchanging gunfire with state police. *In Alabama, a man was shot and killed by a police officer outside of an Alabama elementary school Thursday after an altercation with a school resource officer.  CNN

 

A team of scientists responsible for determining the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic released its first report Thursday, saying that all hypotheses remain on the table — including the seafood market connection to a possible ‘lab leak’.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/10/china/who-covid-pandemic-origins-report-intl-hnk/index.html

 

Prime time: The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol held its first prime-time hearing Thursday night, detailing the findings

of the panel’s investigation and playing new disturbing video of the riot.

*The next 2 hearings will be this Monday + Wednesday (June 13 + 15) at 10am.

https://january6th.house.gov/news/press-releases

Why the January 6th Hearings are important.

Three academic experts (and observers) of the political process in North Carolina) help explain why the hearings are important.  Source: WGHP

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/this-is-why-north-carolinians-should-watch-the-jan-6-hearings-that-start-tonight/

 

City of Winston-Salem, Recreation & Parks Department is offering lots of fun and educational programs for kids of all ages.

Summer camp, teen programming, movies in the park and more!

https://www.cityofws.org/857/Programs-Activities

 

Traffic Alert: Various High School graduations (WS/FC)

Location: Roads leading into the Joel Coliseum and Winston-Salem Fairgrounds

     Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools High School Graduation Schedule

About 4,000 seniors will be receiving their diplomas!

With the uptick in COVID transmission, masking is encouraged (not required).

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/graduations-resume-thursday-amid-high-covid-levels-masks-will-help-the-experts-say/article

Friday (June 10)

North Forsyth High School, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Walkertown High School, 11 a.m., Joel Coliseum

Carver High School, 2 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Atkins High School, 4 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Reagan High School, 7:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Saturday (June 11)

Kennedy High, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Parkland High School, 11 a.m., Joel Coliseum

W-S Prep, 2 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

West Forsyth High School, 5 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Sunday (June 12)

Mount Tabor High School, 9 a.m., Joel Coliseum

East Forsyth High School, 12:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Reynolds High School, 4 p.m., Joel Coliseum

 

 

(SAT) Davie County High School Graduation

Senior graduation happening this Saturday morning at 8:30am (gates open at 7am)

Location: War Eagle Stadium in Mocksville

 

 

Guildford County: Public pools at Bur-Mil Park, Northeast Park, and Hagan-Stone Park are finally opening this Saturday, June 11, for weekend use only – due to a lifeguard shortage. Guilford County Parks is still accepting applications for seasonal workers. The salary for lifeguards starts at $15 an hour, and the salary range for pool supervisors starts at $18.50 an hour. Click here to look for openings and apply.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/guilford-county-public-pools-opening-june-11/83-

 

Local Baseball Action:  The WS Dash hosting the Greensboro Grasshoppers through Sunday!

Fireworks Friday (7pm)

Saturday (6pm) Kids run the bases

Sunday (1pm) Family Day / Kids run the bases.

https://www.milb.com/winston-salem/tickets/promotions

