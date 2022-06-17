Friday News, June 17, 2022

Heat index (feel -like temperature) over 100 degrees Friday afternoon. Use caution during ‘extreme heat’.

Drink plenty of fluids (especially water), stay near the AC, and stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. Reminder: Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles! -NWS

‘Amazon Prime Days’ coming up July 12 + 13, 2022

https://www.amazon.com/primeday

Today is Flip Flop Day

Taking “Business Casual” to the next level? Jeans, tennis shoes, and leggings have increased in acceptability for ‘the office’ as compared to five years ago, while wearing ‘shorts’ have become LESS acceptable in the work place.

FYI: In a study from OfficeTeam, 86% of workers and 80% of managers surveyed said clothing choices have a direct effect on an employee’s chances of being promoted. www.fastcompany.com/90397509/can-you-ever-wear-shorts-to-work

More than 1,500 flights were cancelled in the U.S. on Thursday (mainly in the Northeast), one of the worst days yet for travel, as the peak summer vacation season heats up. ‘Weather’ was one of the major factors in the cancellations. CNN

A potluck meal turns deadly on Thursday evening at one church in Alabama.

A lone gunman opened fire on parishioners at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church near Birmingham. Two people were killed and at least one person was injured in the shooting. Police have a suspect in custody and will release more details today.

BTW: The attack occurred at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/16/us/alabama-vestavia-hills-church-shooting/index.html

The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection used Thursday’s hearing to detail how former President Donald Trump tried to pressure former VP Mike Pence to join in his ‘scheme’ to overturn the 2020 presidential election, and how Pence’s willingness to stand by the US Constitution actually put his life at risk on Jan 6, 2021.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/16/politics/january-6-hearing-day-3-takeaways/index.html

Greensboro: Thursday’s Hoppers game was canceled due to a power outage at the stadium. The Hoppers will ‘double up’ with 2 games scheduled for Friday.

First game will start at 5:30pm this afternoon against the Hudson Valley Renegades.

NBA Finals: The Golden State Warriors defeated the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday night to claim their fourth NBA championship in the last eight seasons.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/16/sport/nba-finals-2022-warriors-celtics-game-6/index.html

Headline of the Morning: ‘Lego to build in the US’

The Danish company plans to spend more than $1 billion dollars to build a 1.7-million square foot Lego plant in Virginia, which will employ roughly 1,800 people once its completed in 2025. Lego previously had a US factory in Connecticut, but that facility closed in 2006 because the company said kids prefer playing with electronics. Times have changed: Like other toy makers, Lego is in the midst of a pandemic-induced boom as families look for entertainment at home. Sales jumped 27% last year.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/16/business/lego-us-factory/index.html

Oreo meets Neapolitan ice cream.

The newest limited-edition Oreo flavor features three layers of creme—vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate—sandwiched between two waffle cone-flavored cookies. But wait, the Neapolitan flavor Oreos won’t be hitting shelves until July.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/foodanddrink/recipes/oreo-s-new-limited-edition-flavor-is-inspired-by-ice-cream/

Summer Safety Tips

Summer officially begins this Tuesday, June 21, 2022

Fact: Your body is about 70% water

Drinking enough water daily is essential to good health. Actually, the National Academy of Medicine estimates that most people need 90–125 ounces of (water) per day. https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/how-to-drink-more-water#

Protect your skin

Apply sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes BEFORE you go outside. Re-apply every two hours.

AAA: Fuel-saving tips

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel

economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than

60 seconds shut off the engine to save fuel.

Source: AAA Carolinas https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

City of Winston-Salem, Recreation & Parks Department is offering lots of fun and educational programs for kids of all ages.

Summer camp, teen programming, movies in the park and more!

https://www.cityofws.org/857/Programs-Activities

Before you head out on vacation, ‘give the gift of life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Don’t leave THESE items in your HOT car?

–Medications: Heat exposure can change the effectiveness of your medications.

–Sunscreen: Heat causes sunscreen to break down.

–Bottled water: Heat causes chemicals to leach out of a regular plastic water bottle.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know

Tips: Keeping Pets Safe this Summer

Provide plenty of water. Pets need ‘hydration’ just like we (humans) do.

Beware of HOT pavement. Check pavement temperatures before walking your pet!

Don’t leave your pet in the car! Even on a 70-degree day, a car in direct sunlight can heat up to 100 degrees within minutes. www.dvm360.com/view/5-pet-safety-tips-common-summer-dangers