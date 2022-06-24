Search
Friday News, June 24, 2022

Friday News, June 24, 2022

Today is ‘Take Your Dog to Work Day’ + National Food Truck Day

 

‘A monumental victory for life and the Pro-Life movement’. Breaking News (10am): The US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, with a 6-3 majority ruling in the Dobbs case that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.”

“After nearly 50 years, Roe has been responsible for the deaths of over 60 million preborn American children. Today (Friday, June 24), the Supreme Court has finally overturned the grievous error of Roe v. Wade that has cost so many precious lives. Now, the abortion question will return to the states, authorizing state governments to set their own laws without being suffocated by federal courts.”

-Kim Schwartz, Texas Right to Life

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/june/supreme-court-overturns-roe-v-wade-states-can-ban-abortion

https://www.lifenews.com/2022/06/24/supreme-court-overturns-roe-v-wade-constitution-does-not-confer-right-to-abortion/

 

“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves;

 ensure justice for those being crushed”

           Proverbs 31:8     NLT

 

The LORD reclaimed you. He formed you in the womb.

This is what the LORD says: I made everything.

I stretched out the heavens by myself…”

         Isaiah 44:24     God’s Word Translation

 

“God created man in His own image,

in the image of God, He created him;

male and female he created them.”

         Genesis 1:27

 

“For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.

Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well. 

         Psalm 139:13-14

 

Additional News for Friday

 

ALERT: The Salem Lake Marina, parking lot and fishing pier will be CLOSED today (Friday, June 24). Crews are repaving the parking lot.

Good News: The playground and the Salem Lake Trail will be open.

https://www.facebook.com/cityofwinstonsalem

 

The US Senate on Thursday night passed a bipartisan bill to address gun violence that amounts to the first major federal gun safety legislation in decades. The bipartisan bill calls for enhanced background checks for young gun buyers, more school safety measures, and protections to keep guns away from people deemed dangerous.

The bill now goes to the House for a vote. Then, to President Biden.

In a major expansion of gun rights, the Supreme Court (Thursday afternoon) saying that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/june/supreme-court-strikes-new-york-gun-law-in-major-ruling

 

The FDA has ordered Juul to pull its e-cigarettes from the U.S. market.

The company must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and

menthol-flavored cartridges. The FDA noted that some of the biggest sellers like Juul may have played a “dis-pro-por-tion-ate″ role in the rise in teen vaping.  Since last fall, the agency has given it’s OK to tobacco-flavored e-cigarettes from R.J. Reynolds, Logic, and other companies. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2022/june/fda-bans-juul-e-cigarettes-tied-to-teen-vaping-surge

 

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in North Carolina.

While the agency did not disclose where in the state the infected person lives, Atrium Health said Thursday that the case is not from Charlotte.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/nc-monkeypox-case-health-regional

 

Baby formula giveaway in the Triad

Saturday (June 25): 11am-7pm at Four Seasons Town Centre, Greensboro

* There is no registration. One can of baby formula per person on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.  Hosted by StarMed Healthcare.

https://www.facebook.com/StarMedCare/

Also, Covid testing and vaccine appointments available (info) at https://starmed.care/

 

June is World Refugee Awareness Month

FREE Event: International Festival hosted by World Relief Triad

This Saturday (June 25) from 4pm to 7pm.

Location: The World Relief Triad / High Point office on 155 Northpoint Avenue!

Celebrating our community’s cultural diversity.

Enjoy food from different cultures. Games & activities. Cultural performances

All are welcome to attend. (Donations accepted).  https://worldrelief.org/triad/

Verne Hill

