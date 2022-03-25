Friday News, March 25, 2022

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the HIGH range / GRASS pollen in the LOW range thru the weekend. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Forsyth Creek Week: Daily learning events planned through this Sunday (March 27).

Learn more about the importance of our local waterways at www.forsythcreekweek.org/ .

Forsyth Creek Week continues through this Sunday, March 27.

Jobs available…

City of Winston-Salem – Job Fair – TODAY from 9am til 4pm.

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Education Building

(Enter through Gate 7 on Shorefair Drive)

*Bring your photo ID plus your resume and work history.

Some departments will offer a job offer on the spot.

Details at CityofWS.org/JobFair. / https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/winstonsalemnc

Wet’n Wild Emerald Pointe waterpark needs 600 employees for new season which starts May 21. From lifeguards to food service to park services… up to $13 dollars per hour depending on the position.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/wetn-wild-emerald-pointe-hiring-600-employees-for-new-season/

Welcome back! More than 300 local students got a history lesson – outside their classrooms – during a field trip on Thursday to Old Salem Museums & Gardens!

The field trip involved the largest number of visitors to Old Salem since the COVID-19 pandemic began, two years ago. https://journalnow.com/news/local/history/welcoming-students-back-old-salem-hosts-large-group-for-first-time-since-pandemic/article

March Madness: Men’s NCAA Tournament / Sweet 16…

Duke advances in the NCAA with a win over Texas Tech last night

TONIGHT: UNC vs UCLA at 9:30pm (WFMY-2)

NCAA Women’s Regionals / Sweet Sixteen round in Greensboro

…and 13-year-old Olivia Williams will sing the national anthem before tonight’s match-up between the Lady Tarheels and South Carolina. Tip-off is at 7 pm. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/entertainment/local-teen-will-sing-national-anthem-at-ncaa-womens-regionals-in-greensboro/83

From a ‘Southwest Airlines tweet…

“One of our Flight Attendants threw a mini “baby shower” onboard for new parents and had everyone write down parenting advice on napkins. Some of that advice…

“Enjoy the journey…”

“They grow up fast. I’m sending MY baby off to college in the Fall”

“Say what you mean. Mean what you say…”

“Make memories, enjoy every single day”

So, what advice would you offer to new parents?

https://twitter.com/SouthwestAir/status/1505257807662231554/photo/1

$3,536: The average refund that the IRS has issued in the first 22 million refunds this tax season. That’s about $700 more than last year.

Gotta love the ‘GIF’, or ‘animated internet meme’.

Remembering Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the short-form video format, who died last week from COVID at the age of 74.

Wilhite worked on developing GIF, or the Graphics Interchange Format, while working at CompuServe in the late 1980s. He received a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the format which is now commonly used as a cheeky representation of a cultural moment. BTW: In a 2013 interview, he gave perhaps the final word on whether to pronounce “GIF” with a hard or soft “G”. He told The New York Times, “The Oxford English Dictionary accepts both pronunciations. They are wrong. It is a soft ‘G’, pronounced ‘jif.’ End of story.”

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/arts/stephen-wilhite-inventor-of-the-gif-format-has-died

Crisis in Ukraine. President Biden heads to Poland on Friday where millions of Ukrainians have found safety from Russia’s relentless invasion. Meanwhile, the US is preparing to open its doors to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2022/march/40-000-troops-neutralized-the-west-fears-heavy-russian-losses-in-ukraine-could-spur-the-unthinkable

Lead pastor with Hillsong Atlanta is leaving.

Pastor Sam Collier has resigned his post citing the recent scandals and explaining “it’s become too difficult to lead and grow a young church in this environment.”

Prior to launching Hillsong Atlanta, Sam Collier served at North Point Community Church in Atlanta which is led by Andy Stanley. Prayers for the Hillsong community: Collier’s resignation follows the recent resignation of Hillsong founder Brian Houston earlier in the week. Houston and his wife Bobbie founded the global megachurch in 1983.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/march/hillsong-atlantas-sam-collier-resigns-in-wake-of-founder-brian-houstons-scandal-will-launch-new-church-on-easter

The UNC-G Nursing School is making an international impact, virtually.

A new virtual program now allows UNC-G nurses to train Moldovan nurses to treat and care for Ukrainian refugees. *The webinar is a six-part series that focuses on common infectious diseases, handling chronic ailments and more. The first presentation was a major hit, seeing more than 500 nurses sign up who were eager to learn.

*The program is helping to equip the international nurses with what they have on hand as the crisis in Europe intensifies.

https://myfox8.com/news/ukraine/uncg-nursing-students-get-live-saving-training-to-help-refugees-overseas/

VOICE TRACKERS DELIGHT (March 26-27, 2022)

Final weekend of March…

RECALLS in the News

Walmart store brand ‘Good Value’ Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle mix Is being recalled due to ‘foreign material’ in the mixes.

“Best By” date of Sept. 1, 2023. Codes to look for: UPC 078742370828

https://myfox8.com/news/walmart-pancake-waffle-mix-recalled-over-possible-foreign-objects-found/

Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizing Lotion is being recalled for possible bacterial infection. The affected Jergens moisturizers were manufactured between October 1, 2021 and October 18, 2021. https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/21/business/jergens-recall/index.html

Pfizer has issued a recall for Accuretic – a high blood pressure medication and its two generic versions – over cancer risks. The medications treat hypertension.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/03/23/health/pfizer-blood-pressure-medication-recall-wellness/index.html

FREE Veterans Dental Clinic happening April 1-3, 2022 (Friday- Sunday)

Location: Pinedale Christian Church in Winston-Salem

Sponsored by Footbridge ministries in honor of Dr. John Pruitt…

Sign up today. Space is limited: https://footbridge.org/clinics

Winston-Salem: Bulky item trash pick-up is underway.

Residents can go to CityofWS.org/BulkyItems to look up their address and get their ‘pick-up date’ or call 336-727-8000. Items like furniture, mattresses and appliances.

EnergyUnited is celebrating the five-year anniversary of its Empowering the Future scholarship program for High School seniors. Two $5,000 scholarships will be given to qualified students who are currently enrolled in their senior year of high school AND who plan to attend a college or technical school. Applicants must either live in a residence or attend a school served by EnergyUnited.

The deadline to apply is no later than Thursday, March 31.

Requirements: Submit a copy of their transcripts, respond to two essay questions and complete an online application.

For more information, visit: https://www.energyunited.com/scholarship-program/.

Contact Adam Martin, Communications Specialist at 704-924-2139 or adam.martin@energyunited.com

The LORD will fight for you;

you need only to be still.”

Exodus 14:14 (NIV)

*God talking to Moses right before the parting of the Red Sea.

Other translations

Just stay calm. (NLT)

while you keep still. (ISV)

hold your peace. (NKVJ)

keep silent and remain calm. (Amplified)