Friday News, MAY 06, 2022

Today is…

Military Spouse Appreciation Day

International Tuba day

School Lunch Hero Day

No Homework Day

Poll: A whopping 86% of people say that moms are the most hardworking people they know. *Most agree that moms don’t get enough credit for all that they do.

Seven in 10 Americans all their mom their best friend.

Over half think their mom is a super hero who can take on any challenge and resolve it with grace.

Bottom line: Say Thank You! Giving that extra dose of recognition to honor a mother’s hard work, well…is priceless! https://www.studyfinds.org/best-mothers-day-gifts-2022/

Election 2022: One-stop early voting continues thru May 14th.

-Times and days will vary by county and city.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting / https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*View your ‘Sample Ballot’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (look for the ‘vote’ icon)

Help Wanted: The Forsyth County Board of Elections currently needs over one hundred poll assistants to work during the May 17th Primary. The assistants will serve all day on Primary election day from 6:30am until 7:30pm. Poll assistants serve at the direction of the Chief Judge to fulfill whatever task needed. If you want to help, contact Karen at the Forsyth County Board of Elections at 336.703.2804.

The FDA has placed new restriction on Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine due to a rare but serious risk of blood clots. Health professionals suggesting getting either the Pfizer or Moderna Covid shot instead. https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/05/health/fda-johnson-johnson-vaccine-eua/index.html

Rough day on Wall Street yesterday, dropping over 1,000 points! CNN

New 30-year mortgage rates are now the highest in 13 years. With the Federal Reserve raising its interest rates by a half a present, expect higher payments for mortgages as well as credit cards, auto loans and other borrowing for individuals and businesses. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/us-mortgage-rates-rise-30-year/507-

TODAY’S NUMBER = $10

That’s how much it costs to have a robot paint your fingernails at Target. Made by a company called Clockwork, these nail painting robots are being test marketed in three Target stores (two in the San Francisco Bay Area, one in Minnesota). Customers first book and pay for their appointment online, then stick a hand inside the machine (which looks a lot like a printer) that pipes polish onto the nail, leaving no brush lines. Fingernail painting costs $10 and is meant to take about 10 minutes or less. https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/05/tech/clockwork-nail-robot-target/index.html

The Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem hosting their annual

Used Book Sale continues through Saturday (May 5, 6, 7)

Location: Winston-Salem Fairgrounds – Education Building.

Parking at Gate 7 off Shorefair Drive. https://www.shepherdscenter.org/used-book-sale-1

*Thursday, May 5 from 9am-9pm *Friday, May 6 from 9am-9pm *Saturday May 7 from 8am-2pm

Strawberry Season: Check out a list of local ‘berry farms’ on the news Blog!

Berry Farms in NC: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

‘Teacher Appreciation Week’

*Deals, discounts (and freebies) celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week 2022

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2022/05/02/teacher-appreciation-week-2022-freebies-deals/9612145002/

City Lake Pool in High Point will be closed for a third summer due to an ongoing ‘renovation project’. The pool closed during 2020 due to the pandemic and has remained closed once the city started the renovation project last year. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/high-point-city-lake-pool-closed-construction-continues-renovations/

Saving you money: Some items to consider buying in May…

Spring apparel. Furniture. Small kitchen appliances.

https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-every-month

Area College Graduations…

Last night (May 5) Forsyth Tech spring commencement!

Friday (May 6)

*UNC-G: this morning at 10am / Greensboro Coliseum

*Carolina University (formerly Piedmont) today at 5:30pm at the

Benton Convention Center. Speaker: Dr Gary Chapman!

https://carolinau.edu/academics/registrar/commencement\

*APP State (Friday + Saturday) May 6 + 7 in Boone.

Saturday (May 7)

*HPU: 9am on Roberts Hall Lawn.

*Salem College: 10am in the May Dell

WSSU: Friday, May 13, 2022 at 9:45am.

The in-person graduation ceremony will begin promptly and is expected to last no more than two hours. Live stream at www.livestream.com/wssummts/commencement2022

Davidson-Davie Community College (formerly DCCC)

Friday, May 13 at 10am and 2pm

Wake Forest University

Monday morning (May 16) at 9am – noon on Hearn Plaza.