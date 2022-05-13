Friday News, MAY 13, 2022

Reminder: One-stop early voting ends this Saturday afternoon at 3pm (May 14). Primary Election Day is this Tuesday (May 17, 2022) https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting / *View your ‘Sample Ballot’ https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

Grim milestone this week: Remembering one million Americans who have lost their lives due to COVID-19. President Biden has issued a proclamation on Thursday, ordering flags to be flown at half-staff through sundown on Monday.“…we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19.One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a Nation forever changed because of this pandemic…” https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2022/05/12/a-proclamation-on-remembering-the-1000000-americans-lost-to-covid-19/

Fuel-saving tips from AAA…

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than 60 seconds shut off the engine to save fuel.

Source: AAA Carolinas https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

Beware of ‘price gouging’ due to that baby formula shortage. State officials are asking you to report any price gouging of powdered baby formula products in North Carolina amid a shortage nationwide. According to Attorney General Josh Stein’s Office, reports of price gouging are reviewed closely, and they are “prepared to take action…” *The shortage was brought on by the supply chain and other recall issues. https://www.fox46.com/consumer/officials-want-you-to-report-price-gouging-of-baby-formula/

If you price gouging, you can file a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Justice by calling 1 (877) 566-7226 or 1 (877) 5-NO-SCAM. Or online by clicking https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/

NOTE: North Carolina law (Chapter 75-38) defines price gouging as charging “a price that is unreasonably excessive under the circumstances.” There is no set price or percentage increase defined in the law. The price gouging law is currently in effect in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Republican lawmakers are calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland to enforce a 1950 federal law that makes it illegal to hold protests outside the homes of judges. Protesters have been demonstrating outside the homes of multiple conservative US Supreme Court justices after the leaked publication of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/12/politics/supreme-court-justices-abortion-protests-garland/index.html

A spectacular full moon happening Sunday night! Wait, it’s a supermoon and blood moon all in one, thanks to a lunar eclipse. The visible part of the eclipse will begin around 10:30pm Sunday night and end around 2am early Monday morning. NASA will be live streaming the event, showing off views from around the world and answering viewers’ questions. Watch here: https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive

New this morning: Elon Musk says he is putting his bid to acquire Twitter on hold, weeks after agreeing to ‘buy’ the company in a $44 billion deal. His announcement made through…a tweet on Twitter. 😊

NEW: The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol has subpoenaed five Republican lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. New audio has revealed that, in the days following the January 6th insurrection, McCarthy (a republican) had considered asking then-President Donald Trump to resign. https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2022/05/04/kevin-mccarthy-audio-denounced-donald-trump-after-insurrection-sot-lead-vpx.cnn

May is Stroke Awareness Month. Fact: Stroke is the #1 leading cause of disability and the 5th leading cause of death in the US. Knowing the acronym FAST (or BE FAST) can save a life. https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/stroke-awareness-with-dr-amy-guzik

CMT will air the public memorial service for Naomi Judd this Sunday evening at 6pm Eastern (commercial-free). The live celebration will be held at the Ryman Auditorium (the former home of the Grand Ole Opry) in downtown Nashville. *Naomi Judd lost her battle “with the disease of mental illness” of April 30. She was 76. https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/12/entertainment/naomi-judd-cause-of-death/index.html

If you are someone you know is struggling with suicide (or mental illness) there is help. Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Area College Graduation Season: Wake Forest University commencement this Monday morning (May 16) at 9am on Hearn Plaza.