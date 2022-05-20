Friday News, MAY 20, 2022

Today is National ‘Rescue Dog’ Day! Post a pic of your favorite rescue pup on our WBFJ Facebook page!

Early season ‘heat wave’? Nearly 60% of the US is expected to experience temperatures at or above 90 degrees. Above normal temperatures for the Piedmont Triad through the weekend. Friday forecast: Sunny and breezy. HOT…Near the record HIGH of 95 degrees!

Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. *No outdoor burning today… www.forsyth.cc/EAP/dailyforecast.aspx

Beware of ‘price gouging’ State officials are asking you to report any ‘outrageous’ prices for any product especially for baby formula in North Carolina due to that nationwide shortage. *If you suspect price gouging, you can file a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Justice (Attorney General’s office) by calling 1 (877) 5-NO-SCAM. Or online by clicking https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/

Saturday (May 21) is Armed Forces Day, a day to honor military personnel from all branches of the US military. A special ‘Veterans Appreciation Day’ event happening this Saturday at noon at the Carolina Field of Honor (Triad Park) in Kernersville.

Hosted by American Heroes For North Carolina. Bring a yard chair (and sunscreen).

https://www.facebook.com/Carolina-Field-of-Honor-100736713389709/

Location: 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville, NC 27284

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/veterans-armed-forces-military-appreciation-wfmy/

Cheerwine Festival happening this Saturday (May 21) in Salisbury.

BTW: Salisbury is the hometown of Cheerwine. https://cheerwinefest.com/

Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe opens Saturday (May 21) at 10am. www.emeraldpoint.com

Sir Paul McCartney in Winston-Salem this Saturday night!

Traffic Alert: Expect heavier traffic around Truist Field (where the Deacs play Football) Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem for the Paul McCartney concert.

*Deacon Blvd, Coliseum Drive, University Parkway…

*Parking lots will open at 3pm. Gates open at 6pm. Concert at 8pm.

Detailed parking and shuttle information is available here.

http://www.ljvm.com/paul-mccartney-event-info/

AAA: RECORD high prices for fuel continue. Fuel-saving tips

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel

economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than

60 seconds shut off the engine to save fuel.

Source: AAA Carolinas https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Faith-based resources are available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Local- Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston-Salem

Phone: (336) 896-0065. www.christiancounseling.org

Focus on the Family- Mental Health Resources

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/get-help/mental-health-resources/

RECALLS in the News

*Some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs. The engines can catch fire.

https://myfox8.com/news/park-outside-ford-recalls-suvs-because-engines-can-catch-fire/

*Bags of ‘Gummies’ sold under Skittles, Starbursts and Life Savers ‘brand names’ could contain tiny metal fragments. https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls

You can order an additional 8 FREE at-home Covid-tests at COVIDTests.gov

SITE: https://www.covid.gov/tests

The CDC has signed off on Covid-19 booster shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. The CDC’s vaccine advisers recommending a single Pfizer booster dose, which the FDA authorized earlier this week. While not at the same levels as during the Omicron wave, Covid-19 cases among children have been increasing nationwide. CNN

Bug season is here, which means you’ll need a good insect repellent!

Consumer Reports testing more than 50 ‘insect repellent sprays, lotions, and wipes’. Not all repellents are created equal. *Tip: Products made with 25% to 30% DEET work the best, according to Consumer Reports. If you prefer not to use DEET, CR also recommends some repellents made with 30% lemon eucalyptus oil.

https://www.consumerreports.org/insect-repellent/best-insect-repellents-for-you-and-your-family-a4042114470/

FREE or reduced internet service? Yes. It’s estimated that 40% of US households qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (or ACP). It’s part of the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law. See if you qualify for reduced internet service on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. Call 1-877-384-2575 or go online at GetInternet.gov.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/getinternet/?utm_source=www.getinternet.gov

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Fact: Stroke is the #1 leading cause of disability and the 5th leading cause of death in the US. Knowing the acronym FAST (or BE FAST) can save a life.

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/stroke-awareness-with-dr-amy-guzik

Cheapest Days to Fill Up Your Gas Tank?

Sunday and Monday offer the lowest average gas prices.

Wednesday + Thursday are the worst days to buy gas. Source: www.GasBuddy,com

We LOVE VBS: 6 in 10 Americans say they went to VBS growing up. Two-thirds of parents say they plan to send kids to VBS this summer—even if they skip church themselves. https://research.lifeway.com/2018/05/24/even-if-they-dont-go-to-church-americans-still-love-vbs/

Local BBQ Icon passes. A ‘Celebration of Life’ service for Bob Burleson, the owner of Kepley’s Barbecue in High Point, will be held this Saturday (May 21) at 1:30pm at Farlow Auditorium on the campus of Wesleyan Christian Academy.

Burleson passed away last Monday. He was 90 years young.

https://www.rhinotimes.com/news/high-point-barbecue-icon-bob-burleson-passes-away-at-90/

“No Mow May” for a great cause?

‘No Mow May’ is exactly what it sounds: Opting not to mow your lawn during the month of May. (kinda like ‘No Shave November’ but for lawns). The aim of ‘No Mow May’ is to give your local pollinators—like bees, wasps, and other insects—the chance to do their job. Learn more: https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/