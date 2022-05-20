Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Friday News, MAY 20, 2022

Friday News, MAY 20, 2022

Verne HillMay 20, 2022Comments Off on Friday News, MAY 20, 2022

Like

Today is National ‘Rescue Dog’ Day! Post a pic of your favorite rescue pup on our WBFJ Facebook page!

 

Early season ‘heat wave’? Nearly 60% of the US is expected to experience temperatures at or above 90 degrees. Above normal temperatures for the Piedmont Triad through the weekend. Friday forecast: Sunny and breezy. HOT…Near the record HIGH of 95 degrees!

 

Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. *No outdoor burning today…      www.forsyth.cc/EAP/dailyforecast.aspx

 

Beware of ‘price gouging’   State officials are asking you to report any ‘outrageous’ prices for any product especially for baby formula in North Carolina due to that nationwide shortage. *If you suspect price gouging, you can file a complaint with the North Carolina Department of Justice (Attorney General’s office) by calling 1 (877) 5-NO-SCAM. Or online by clicking https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/

 

Saturday (May 21) is Armed Forces Day, a day to honor military personnel from all branches of the US military. A special ‘Veterans Appreciation Day’ event happening this Saturday at noon at the Carolina Field of Honor (Triad Park) in Kernersville.

Hosted by American Heroes For North Carolina. Bring a yard chair (and sunscreen).

https://www.facebook.com/Carolina-Field-of-Honor-100736713389709/

Location: 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville, NC 27284

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/veterans-armed-forces-military-appreciation-wfmy/

 

Cheerwine Festival happening this Saturday (May 21) in Salisbury.

BTW: Salisbury is the hometown of Cheerwine.    https://cheerwinefest.com/

 

Wet ‘n Wild Emerald Pointe opens Saturday (May 21) at 10am. www.emeraldpoint.com

 

Sir Paul McCartney in Winston-Salem this Saturday night!

Traffic Alert: Expect heavier traffic around Truist Field (where the Deacs play Football) Saturday afternoon in Winston-Salem for the Paul McCartney concert.

*Deacon Blvd, Coliseum Drive, University Parkway…

*Parking lots will open at 3pm. Gates open at 6pm. Concert at 8pm.

Detailed parking and shuttle information is available here.

http://www.ljvm.com/paul-mccartney-event-info/

 

AAA: RECORD high prices for fuel continue. Fuel-saving tips

*Keep tires properly inflated. Underinflation reduces fuel economy

*Slow down and drive the speed limit. Aerodynamic drag causes fuel

economy to drop off significantly as speeds increase above 50 mph.

*Avoid prolonged idling. If your car will be stopped for more than

60 seconds shut off the engine to save fuel.

Source: AAA Carolinas https://gasprices.aaa.com/news/fuel-saving-tips/

 

May is Mental Health Awareness Month

Faith-based resources are available on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Local- Associates in Christian Counseling in Winston-Salem

Phone: (336) 896-0065. www.christiancounseling.org

Focus on the Family- Mental Health Resources

https://www.focusonthefamily.com/get-help/mental-health-resources/

RECALLS in the News

*Some 2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs. The engines can catch fire.

https://myfox8.com/news/park-outside-ford-recalls-suvs-because-engines-can-catch-fire/

*Bags of ‘Gummies’ sold under Skittles, Starbursts and Life Savers ‘brand names’ could contain tiny metal fragments. https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls

 

You can order an additional 8 FREE at-home Covid-tests at COVIDTests.gov

SITE: https://www.covid.gov/tests

The CDC has signed off on Covid-19 booster shots for 5- to 11-year-olds. The CDC’s vaccine advisers  recommending a single Pfizer booster dose, which the FDA authorized earlier this week. While not at the same levels as during the Omicron wave, Covid-19 cases among children have been increasing nationwide.  CNN

 

Bug season is here, which means you’ll need a good insect repellent!

Consumer Reports testing more than 50 ‘insect repellent sprays, lotions, and wipes’. Not all repellents are created equal.  *Tip: Products made with 25% to 30% DEET work the best, according to Consumer Reports. If you prefer not to use DEET, CR also recommends some repellents made with 30% lemon eucalyptus oil.

https://www.consumerreports.org/insect-repellent/best-insect-repellents-for-you-and-your-family-a4042114470/

 

FREE or reduced internet service? Yes. It’s estimated that 40% of US households qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (or ACP). It’s part of the Bi-partisan Infrastructure Law. See if you qualify for reduced internet service on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.   Call 1-877-384-2575 or go online at GetInternet.gov.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/getinternet/?utm_source=www.getinternet.gov

 

May is Stroke Awareness Month

Fact: Stroke is the #1 leading cause of disability and the 5th leading cause of death in the US. Knowing the acronym FAST (or BE FAST) can save a life.

https://soundcloud.com/user-160165404/stroke-awareness-with-dr-amy-guzik

 

Cheapest Days to Fill Up Your Gas Tank?

Sunday and Monday offer the lowest average gas prices.

Wednesday + Thursday are the worst days to buy gas. Source: www.GasBuddy,com

 

We LOVE VBS:  6 in 10 Americans say they went to VBS growing up. Two-thirds of parents say they plan to send kids to VBS this summer—even if they skip church themselves. https://research.lifeway.com/2018/05/24/even-if-they-dont-go-to-church-americans-still-love-vbs/

 

Local BBQ Icon passes.  A ‘Celebration of Life’ service for Bob Burleson, the owner of Kepley’s Barbecue in High Point, will be held this Saturday (May 21) at 1:30pm at Farlow Auditorium on the campus of Wesleyan Christian Academy.

Burleson passed away last Monday. He was 90 years young.

https://www.rhinotimes.com/news/high-point-barbecue-icon-bob-burleson-passes-away-at-90/

 

 “No Mow May” for a great cause?

‘No Mow May’ is exactly what it sounds: Opting not to mow your lawn during the month of May. (kinda like ‘No Shave November’ but for lawns).  The aim of ‘No Mow May’ is to give your local pollinators—like bees, wasps, and other insects—the chance to do their job.   Learn more: https://beecityusa.org/no-mow-may/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostBaby Formula Shortage: Beware of ‘price gouging’
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

S@5: Solus Christus

Verne HillMay 20, 2022

Traffic Alert: Paul McCartney in Winston-Salem

Verne HillMay 20, 2022

‘Veterans Appreciation Day’

Verne HillMay 20, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes