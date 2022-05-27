Friday News, MAY 27, 2022

The American Red Cross will continue to test all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies through June 3. Test results will be available to donors within one to two weeks. Details on the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or at www.RedCrossBlood.org

NOTE: You may still donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination. Knowing the name of the manufacturer is critical in determining your blood donation eligibility.

STUDY: Some concerning findings on evangelism in the modern era. A Lifeway Research study (commissioned by Evangelism Explosion) finding that, while Christians express a willingness and even a desire to share their faith, few have conveyed to others how to become a believer.

Update on that Jif peanut butter recall…

Candy, trail mix and other snacks made with jif peanut butter are now included in a nationwide recall. The recall affects 45 kinds of Jif products. Reason: possible salmonella contamination. NOTE: All of the recalled Jif peanut butter include the numbers 1274425-2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven digits.

It’s not uncommon for people to delay graduation by taking a semester off, or maybe a year off. In the case of Betty Sandison, it was about seven decades.

Miss Betty just earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Minnesota – at the age of 84.

Miss Betty began her education in a one-room schoolhouse with about a dozen other students. She started college in 1955, then paused to support her husband’s career, raise two girls, plus work as a nurse. Miss Betty re-enrolled in 2018 and taking home her degree earlier this month. Reaching her goal has brought her “pure joy.”

And she is challenging her peers to “keep learning, and not just sit in front of the TV.”

City of Winston-Salem, Recreation & Parks Department is offering lots of fun and educational programs for kids of all ages.

Summer camp, teen programming, movies in the park and more!

NCHE- Homeschool Conference (Friday and Saturday) May 26-28, 2022,

Benton Convention Center in downtown Winston-Salem

Tips to make your conference better

Dress appropriately.

You will do a lot of walking at the conference. Wear comfortable shoes.

Dress in layers or bring a sweater.

Bring a small rolling cart to the vendor hall to carry your purchases.

Continue to PRAY for the community of Uvalde (YOU- VALL- DEE), Texas Focus on the Family: Talking to your children about tragic events like latest school shooting in Texas. Check out the News Blog at wbfj.,fm,

*Families of the 19 students and two teachers killed in a shooting at a Texas elementary school have begun to make funeral arrangements for their loved ones

*Flags remain at half-staff this morning, remembering the victims of that deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas (80 miles west of San Antonio) on Tuesday.

*19 children and two adults lost their lives on Tuesday at Robb Elementary.

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children – ages 5 to 11 – are now available.

*For more information about where to find a Covid vaccine or booster appointment locally, go to MySpot.nc.gov

Most stores and major retailers will be open on Memorial Day.

CDC: Healthy Food Prep Tips to help reduce the risk of E. coli infections…

*Wash hands frequently.

*Clean food preparation areas thoroughly.

*Wash ALL fruits and vegetables before eating.

*Cook meats thoroughly to kill harmful germs.

Use a food thermometer to check the temperature of the meat internally.

-Steaks and roasts should be cooked to at least 145˚F.

