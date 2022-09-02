Search
Your Family Station
Friday News, SEPT 02, 2022

Friday News, SEPT 02, 2022

Verne Hill Sep 02, 2022

Labor Day Weekend. First Weekend of September!

Fall officially begins September 22, 2022

*Listen for weekly Fall foliage reports from Professor Howie Neufeld aka “the Fall Color Guy” now thru October each Friday morning on WBFJ! *Dr Neufeld is Professor of Biology at App State University in Boone

 

High School Football (Friday night)

Oak Grove hosting Ragsdale

North Davidson hosting Davie County (lots of orange?)

Lexington at North Forsyth

Parkland hosting WS Prep

Also, Reagan, Mt Tabor, Walkertown and West Forsyth playing at home tonight.

*#1 East Forsyth – off this week!

 

College Football: Last night: Wake Forest over VMI…44-10

Tonight: Duke hosting Temple (7:30pm)

Saturday Games…

NC State at ECU (noon)

*App State hosting UNC Tarheels (noon in Boone)

Sunday game: WSSU vs Central State University in Canton, Ohio

 

Saturday is ‘Cinema Day’?

More than 3,000 theaters across the nation (and here in the Triad) will be participating in the first ever National Cinema Day this Saturday (Sept 3).  Participating theaters will be selling tickets for all movies – including I-MAX and 3D – for only $3 dollars.

www.cnbc.com/2022/09/01/national-cinema-day-how-to-score-3-dollar-movie-tickets-this-weekend.html

Some of the participating theaters include…

AMC Hanes 12

The Grand 18 – Winston-Salem

AMC High Point 8

Regal Palladium & IMAX

AMC Classic Greensboro 18

AmStar 18 – Four Seasons

Regal Greensboro

TinselTown in Salisbury     Search for a location: https://nationalcinemaday.org/

 

Do you dread Mondays?  You are not alone.

Expert say that the ‘Sunday Scaries’ are the dread you feel as the weekend comes to a close and the workweek closes in.  It’s a very real feeling of anxiety and stress. Ways to deal with the ‘Sunday Scaries’ include…

Create a relaxing Sunday

Plan something fun for your Monday

Determine the cause of your ‘Sunday scaries’

Try anxiety-coping techniques

Know when to ask for help

Good News: ‘Labor Day’ Monday is coming! A not-so-normal Monday!!

https://asana.com/resources/sunday-scaries?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium

 

WBFJ Grand Stand Concert at the Carolina Classic Fair

*Rend Collective at the Fair on Wednesday, October 5, 2022

 

What to purchase in September (and save money)?

Save on grills, school supplies, bicycles, bedding, air fares and summer (clothing) leftovers just to name a few.  Check out more on the News Blog.

https://www.dealnews.com/features/discounts/months/September/

The federal government has ‘paused’ it’s FREE at-home Covid-19 test kit program.

You still have access to free testing including free at-home tests through private insurance as well as Medicare, Medicaid and free community-based free testing sites. More info at www.COVIDTests.gov

 

Coach K (former long-time Duke basketball coach) received North Carolina’s highest honor, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, on Thursday. The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is presented to our state’s North Carolina’s most outstanding citizens to honor their contributions to their communities.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/mike-kryzewski-coach-k-receives-nc-order-of-the-long-leaf-pine-honor

 

Calm before the storm? The month of August did not have a named storm – for the first time in 25 years. But how things changed quickly in the Atlantic. On Thursday (September 1st), the National Hurricane Center announced that Tropical Storm Danielle, currently in the North Atlantic, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/31/weather/hurricane-august-no-named-storms-forecast/index.html

 

NASA is gearing up for another countdown to launch its Artemis rocket on that unmanned journey around the moon. The next launch window is Saturday afternoon.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/01/world/nasa-artemis-1-saturday-launch-update-scn/index.html

 

Mission of Mercy: Free mobile dental clinic for adults.

Happening September 9-10, 2022 in High Point.

*Additional VOLUNTEERS are needed for the High Point event…

FYI: This adult clinic provides complimentary dental procedures for adults who cannot afford or do not have access to oral health care.

*Presented by the North Carolina Dental Society Foundation.

FAQ: https://www.ncdental.org/for-the-public/ncdsf-mom/ncdsf-mom-services

https://web.cvent.com/event/0679bac3-6514-42d2-9d20-df4eea94a80d/summary

 

Local baseball action

The Greensboro Grasshoppers hosting the Winston-Salem Dash through Sunday. www.wsdash.com

 

Pro Tennis:  Serena and Venus Williams knocked out of doubles at US Open

 

 

STANDING STONES: What happened here…

Standing Stones were erected many times throughout the Old Testament as a memorial (a physical reminder) of God’s blessing and greatness.

So that when the ancients would pass by a STANDING STONE they would ask.

 “What happened here?” And God’s work would be remembered,

and He would be praised!   Question: What are your ‘standing stones’?

                                         https://www.thattheworldmayknow.com/standing-stones

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

WBFJ Your Family Station

