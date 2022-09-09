Friday News, SEPT 09, 2022

Temps go down. Rain chances go up over the weekend…

Sunday is Grandparents Day

Sunday is the 21st anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks. Ceremonies planned once again in NYC, Washington, DC and Shanksville, Pa.

WBFJ-FM began broadcasting on this date – September 9, 1994.

Celebrating 28 years of music and ministry in the Piedmont Triad…

From executive producers Kirk Cameron and the Kendrick Brothers—creators of WAR ROOM and FIREPROOF—comes ‘LIFEMARK’, a new film based on an incredible true story that celebrates adoption, reconciliation, and love. In theaters now (for a limited run) thru this Wednesday, Sept 14. https://lifemarkmovie.com/

Job Alert: UPS is looking to fill more than 1,100 season positions in the Greensboro area. Full-time and part-time positions are available including drivers, package handler sand driver helpers. https://www.jobs-ups.com/

Voting has begun in North Carolina.

Absentee ballots now available for the upcoming General mid-term Elections (Nov 8).

Helpful voter information. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting

One-Stop Early Voting is coming up in October.

Thursday, Oct 20 through Saturday, Nov 5, 2022 at 3pm.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

Helpful Tips for Early Voting

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person/10-tips-early-voters

Test of Transparency.

The Forsyth County Board of Elections is conducting their pre-election testing of all voting machines. “The testing process is open for public observation (through this Wednesday, Sept 14); due to limited space (you will need to) schedule an appointment”. Contact information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm Contact: Jay Lerman at (336) 703-2804

The testing process involves a simulated election using pre-marked ballots to be scanned

through every tabulator that will be used in the November 8, 2022 General Election.

https://www.forsyth.cc/Elections/article.aspx?NewsID=27188

Follow. Follow. Follow. Follow…the yellow brick road!

The ‘Autumn Oz Festival’ is happening this month at Beech Mountain!

Capture the ‘Wizard of Oz’ experience over 3 select weekends in the High Country (September 9-11, 16-18, and 23-25).

Ticket info: https://www.showpass.com/o/land-of-oz-theme-park/

BTW: The Land of Oz was a theme park that operated between 1970-1980 on Beech Mountain. https://www.landofoznc.com/

Suicide affects all ages. In 2020, suicide was the 2nd leading cause of death for people ages 10-14 and 25-34. That translates to one death every 11 minutes… https://www.cdc.gov/suicide/facts/index.html

Reminder: You are NOT alone. There is help…

9-8-8 is the new ‘national mental health hotline’ number.

Learn more: https://988lifeline.org/

Restoration Place Counseling (focus on women 12 and up) www.rpcounseling.org

Associates in Christian Counseling https://christiancounseling.org/

Remembering the Queen: US flags will remain at half-staff through next week.

Great Britain will observe 10 days of mourning as the constitutional monarchy begins its formal transfer of power to her eldest son Charles (now King Charles III).

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, passed away Thusrday morning at the age of 96.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2022/september/faith-was-foundational-for-queen-elizabeth-ii-i-have-drawn-great-comfort-in-difficult-times-from-christs-words

“One of my earliest memories is of watching her coronation on the old black and white tv in Daddy’s study (as in Billy Graham). Words are totally inadequate to express my deepest respect for her courage, character and commitment to her life’s calling. My comfort now is in knowing she had a strong, personal faith (in Christ), and so is finally Home after a very well lived life…” –Anne Graham Lotz

‘NC By Train’ is offering a special deal for those looking to attend this year’s Lexington Barbecue Festival. NC By Train will make eight stops unloading and boarding passengers at the Lexington Hospitality Center during the upcoming Lexington Barbecue Festival set for Saturday, October 22 – one block from the festival. Passengers can depart from Charlotte, Kannapolis, Salisbury, High Point, Greensboro, Burlington, Durham, Cary and Raleigh to get to the festival.

To purchase your ticket and save 15%, go to this link and use station code LEX.

https://www.amtrak.com/see-north-carolina-save-15-percent

“Pumpkin spice,” “sus,” and “yeet” are among 370 words newly added to the Merriam-Webster dictionary. While pumpkin spice is self-explanatory, “Sus” is short for suspicious or suspect, and “yeet” is slang for throw.

Other ‘new entries’ include “shrinkflation” and “metaverse“ as well “subvariant” and “booster dose“. https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/new-words-in-the-dictionary

Big announcement on Thursday. The 2023 NASCAR Cup All-Star race will be held at the track next May 2023. NASCAR celebrating 75 years next year!

https://journalnow.com/news/local/nascar-embraces-its-roots-with-north-wilkesboro-homecoming-what-happens-after-the-all-star-race

Giving the ‘gift of life’ is really simple.

Be at least 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent)*

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

*Please visit www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

to schedule an appointment. Download the Red Cross Mobile Blood App today!

‘Career Connections’

Ever asked the question, “What do I want to do with my life (when it comes to your career)?” You’re not alone – whether you’re taking the first steps in your career, looking for a new career path, or looking for a way to spend your retirement years.

The Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce along with the ShallowFord Foundation and Forsyth Tech is hosting ‘Career Connections’.

Career areas highlighted over the next several Wednesday afternoons (4pm – 6pm)

Trade (September 7)

• Education (September 14)

• Hospitality / Retail (September 21)

• Medical / Health (September 28)

• Finance / Insurance (October 5)

Career Connections will be hosted at the Historic Broyhill.

This is a free community event. Career Connections is NOT a job fair.

Registration is strongly encouraged, but not required.

https://members.lewisville-clemmons.com/events/calendarcatgid/6?m=2022-09-01

https://members.lewisville-clemmons.com/events/details/career-connections-trade-5910?calendarMonth=2022-09-01

A special evening with Grammy Award winning Christian artist Mandisa…

“A Night of Restoration” benefitting Restoration Place Counseling

Date: Friday evening (Sept 23) at the historic Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.

Mandisa will be sharing more about her mental health struggles from her book titled

‘Out of the Dark – My Journey Through The Shadows To Find God’s Joy’.

Ticket info: https://rpcounseling.org/a-night-of-restoration/event-details/