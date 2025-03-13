Full ‘Blood’ Moon, total lunar eclipse later tonight!

Full ‘Blood’ Moon and a total lunar eclipse tonight!

The PEAK eclipse phase -when the moon will turn a reddish color- will be 2:30am -3:30am early Friday morning.

NOTE: Tonight’s “Blood Moon falls directly on the Jewish holiday of ‘Purim” (POOR-um). Purim, or the Feast of Lots, is a Biblical Jewish festival known for joyous celebration.Purim commemorates the events described in the Book of Esther, which recounts how Queen Esther and her cousin Mordechai delivered the Jewish people from the evil Haman. https://cbn.com/news/us/first-3-significant-blood-moons-hits-week-landing-directly-jewish-holiday?utm

What is a lunar eclipse?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow.

https://science.nasa.gov/solar-system/moon/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-march-2025-total-lunar-eclipse/