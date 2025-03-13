WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home Full ‘Blood’ Moon, total lunar eclipse later tonight!

Full ‘Blood’ Moon, total lunar eclipse later tonight!

wbfj-verne
March 13, 2025

Full ‘Blood’ Moon and a total lunar eclipse tonight!

The PEAK eclipse phase -when the moon will turn a reddish color-  will be 2:30am -3:30am early Friday morning.

NOTE: Tonight’s “Blood Moon falls directly on the Jewish holiday of ‘Purim” (POOR-um). Purim, or the Feast of Lots, is a Biblical Jewish festival known for joyous celebration.Purim commemorates the events described in the Book of Esther, which recounts how Queen Esther and her cousin Mordechai delivered the Jewish people from the evil Haman. https://cbn.com/news/us/first-3-significant-blood-moons-hits-week-landing-directly-jewish-holiday?utm

 

What is a lunar eclipse?

lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align so that the Moon passes into Earth’s shadow.

https://science.nasa.gov/solar-system/moon/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-march-2025-total-lunar-eclipse/

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

SUN@5 for March 16, 2025

wbfj-verne
March 13, 2025

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
March 13, 2025

Technology and Bible Translation

wbfj-verne
March 13, 2025

Thursday, News for March 13, 2025

wbfj-verne
March 13, 2025

Suitcase Giveaway supporting Foster Kids

wbfj-verne
March 13, 2025

Energize Ministries Pastor’s Wives Brunch

wdecker_wbfj
March 12, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.