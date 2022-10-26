Funeral arrangements for Stan Elrod this weekend

Update: Arrangements for Stan Elrod, longtime educator and a school-board candidate, who passed away unexpectedly Tuesday night.

Public Viewing this Saturday (Oct 29) from 9am to 5pm at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel in Winston-Salem

Funeral Service this Sunday (Oct 30) at 2pm at Reynolds Auditorium (Hawthorne Rd in Winston-Salem)

*A reception will follow Sunday’s funeral service at Salem Glen Country Club in Clemmons

Hayworth Miller is handling the arrangements… https://www.hayworth-miller.com/obituary/Stan-Elrod

Earlier story: Stan Elrod, a longtime educator and a school-board candidate, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday night. The Winston-Salem Journal reporting that Elrod was one of five candidates running in District 2 for a seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/longtime-educator-school-board-candidate-stan-elrod-has-died/