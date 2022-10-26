Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Funeral arrangements for Stan Elrod this weekend

Funeral arrangements for Stan Elrod this weekend

Oct 27, 2022Comments Off on Funeral arrangements for Stan Elrod this weekend

Like

Update: Arrangements for Stan Elrod, longtime educator and a school-board candidate, who passed away unexpectedly Tuesday night.

 

Public Viewing this Saturday (Oct 29) from 9am to 5pm at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel in Winston-Salem

Funeral Service this Sunday (Oct 30) at 2pm at Reynolds Auditorium (Hawthorne Rd in Winston-Salem)

*A reception will follow Sunday’s funeral service at Salem Glen Country Club in Clemmons

Hayworth Miller is handling the arrangements…  https://www.hayworth-miller.com/obituary/Stan-Elrod

 

Earlier story: Stan Elrod, a longtime educator and a school-board candidate, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday night.  The Winston-Salem Journal reporting that Elrod was one of five candidates running in District 2 for a seat on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/longtime-educator-school-board-candidate-stan-elrod-has-died/

 

Verne Hill
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News

Sep 20, 2022

Halloween Alternatives

Oct 27, 2022

Community Events for October 28-31, 2022

Oct 27, 2022

Thursday News 

Oct 27, 2022

WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes