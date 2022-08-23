Search
Should I get my Covid booster now, or wait ?

Should I get my Covid booster now, or wait ?

Aug 23, 2022

Many have been asking: should I get a fourth shot now, or wait for an Omicron-specific booster?

*The CDC recommends that people receive booster shots as soon as they become eligible. Currently, all adults who are 50 or older, and people who are 12 and older and are immunocompromised can receive a fourth shot.

Experts agreed that those who qualified for the booster shot now should get it. The older you are, the more important it is to get a fourth shot, said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco.

In general, if you have not received a vaccine or recovered from a Covid infection in the past six months, “getting a booster is a good idea,” said Shane Crotty, a virologist at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology.

*However, experts said, if you are under 50 and do not have underlying health conditions, and you have already received one booster shot previously, you can wait for the Omicron-specific booster shot.

*But experts agree that any Covid vaccine you get — the booster available now or an Omicron booster in the fall — is meant to prevent severe disease. So far, all Covid vaccines have been extremely effective in preventing hospitalizations and death.

https://www.nytimes.com/article/covid-omicron-booster.html

Tuesday News, August 23, 2022
