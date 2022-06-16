Get married on the 4th of July…for FREE?

Fireworks, a Freedom Run and a free wedding?
It’s all part of this year’s Fun Fourth Festival (July 4th) in downtown Greensboro.
They’re also bringing back the Red, White and Say I Do contest. 4 winning couples get a ‘free’ wedding downtown during the festival including an officiant, flowers and mini reception. The 4 WINNING couples will be announced June 21, 2022 (via email). *Last day to apply is this Monday, June 20, 2022.
Details… https://www.downtowngreensboro.org/fun-fourth-festival/freedom-fest/red-white-and-say-i-do/
