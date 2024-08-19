WHAT'S NEW
GO TELL – PRE CRUSADE BLOCK PARTY

wdecker_wbfj
August 19, 2024

BLUE RIDGE “GO TELL” CRUSADE

PRE-CRUSADE BLOCK PARTY!
Haymore Baptist Church (Mt. Airy)

Saturday, August 24 (1-4pm)

Inflatables, Games, Music, Food & more!
WBFJ will  be ON LOCATION (1-4)

Free Admission  /   (336) 466-4266

