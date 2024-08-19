GO TELL – PRE CRUSADE BLOCK PARTY
August 19, 2024
BLUE RIDGE “GO TELL” CRUSADE
PRE-CRUSADE BLOCK PARTY!
Haymore Baptist Church (Mt. Airy)
Saturday, August 24 (1-4pm)
Inflatables, Games, Music, Food & more!
WBFJ will be ON LOCATION (1-4)
Free Admission / (336) 466-4266
