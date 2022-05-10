Home Blog Going back to 1973 is “factually inaccurate”
Going back to 1973 is “factually inaccurate”
Verne HillMay 10, 2022
“Going back to 1973 if Roe v. Wade is overturned is factually inaccurate…” Bill Maher
“I learned things this week … that are pretty basic things that I did not know about abortion,” Maher said
on HBO’s “Real Time.” “Like in Europe, the modern countries of Europe are way more restrictive than we are or what they’re even proposing! If you are pro-choice, you would like it a lot less in Germany, and Italy, and France, and Spain, and Switzerland. Did you know that? I didn’t know that.”
And Maher wasn’t done there. He also noted his surprise to learn that “most people who are pro-life are women” and that most abortions come from mothers who already have children.
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
