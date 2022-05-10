Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Going back to 1973 is “factually inaccurate”

Going back to 1973 is “factually inaccurate”

Verne HillMay 10, 2022Comments Off on Going back to 1973 is “factually inaccurate”

Like
“Going back to 1973 if Roe v. Wade is overturned is factually inaccurate…” Bill Maher
“I learned things this week … that are pretty basic things that I did not know about abortion,” Maher said on HBO’s “Real Time.” “Like in Europe, the modern countries of Europe are way more restrictive than we are or what they’re even proposing! If you are pro-choice, you would like it a lot less in Germany, and Italy, and France, and Spain, and Switzerland. Did you know that? I didn’t know that.”

And Maher wasn’t done there. He also noted his surprise to learn that “most people who are pro-life are women” and that most abortions come from mothers who already have children.

Insightful read:
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/may/factually-inaccurate-bill-maher-debunks-false-panic-of-going-back-to-1973-if-roe-v-wade-is-overturned?fbclid=IwAR3Iq2wfgJrFpeQksZdqMe_CnCwNBXZVW3LDStE6p0zGQGUzAgDrDmI0NiE
Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

Verne HillMay 11, 2022

Tuesday News, MAY 10, 2022

Verne HillMay 10, 2022

Fight for Life under attack. Protest or Vandalism?

Verne HillMay 09, 2022

Community Events

May
11
Wed
1:00 pm Young Life Golf Classic @ Bermuda Run Country Club Golf Course (Advance)
Young Life Golf Classic @ Bermuda Run Country Club Golf Course (Advance)
May 11 @ 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Registration: $175 (per person) 336.934.2948  /  william.caster.jr@gmail.com Proceeds: Greater Forsyth County Young Life – a vital ministry for high school and middle school students http://www.forsythcounty.younglife.org 336.725.1750      
May
12
Thu
9:30 am M.O.M.S. Meetings @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
M.O.M.S. Meetings @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
May 12 @ 9:30 am – 11:00 am
MOMS (Mothers of Many Seasons) will be meeting the first and third Thursdays of the month January-May! We welcome all mothers (and grandmothers) to join us. We have wonderful fellowship, speakers on different topics, game[...]
May
13
Fri
9:00 am Footbridge (Par 3) Golf Tournament @ Tanglewood Par 3 Course (Clemmons)
Footbridge (Par 3) Golf Tournament @ Tanglewood Par 3 Course (Clemmons)
May 13 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
NO ENTRY FEE – DONATIONS ACCEPTED (lunch provided) To register: 336.774.3001  /  angie@happygumshop.com The golf tournament is in honor of Dr. John Pruitt, who passed away last year, and to raise awareness and funds for Footbridge[...]
10:00 am Greek Festival 2022 @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
Greek Festival 2022 @ Greek Orthodox Church (Winston-Salem)
May 13 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm
Live Music, Arts & Crafts, Marketplace & plenty of great food! 10% proceeds: Brenner Children’s Hospital & Second Harvest Food Bank of NWNC 336. 765.7145  /  http://www.wsgoc.org Festival hours: May 13-14 (10-10) May 15  (11-8)
May
14
Sat
8:00 am ROCC 5k & Fun Run
ROCC 5k & Fun Run
May 14 @ 8:00 am – 12:00 pm
Registration: $30.00 (per person before 5/12)  /  $35.00 (per person after 5/12) https://riveroakscc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1229541 Proceeds: City Lights Ministry (WS) Free childcare provided WBFJ will be ON LOCATION playing music 336.766.0033  
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes