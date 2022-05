Going back to 1973 is “factually inaccurate”

“Going back to 1973 if Roe v. Wade is overturned is factually inaccurate…” Bill Maher

“I learned things this week … that are pretty basic things that I did not know about abortion,” Maher said on HBO’s “Real Time.” “Like in Europe, the modern countries of Europe are way more restrictive than we are or what they’re even proposing! If you are pro-choice, you would like it a lot less in Germany, and Italy, and France, and Spain, and Switzerland. Did you know that? I didn’t know that.”