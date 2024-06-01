WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home GRADUATE ROLL-CALL

GRADUATE ROLL-CALL

wdecker_wbfj
June 1, 2024

During the week of JUNE 3-7, The WBFJ Morning Show will be conducting a daily ROLL-CALL of the Class of 2024.  If you have a High School or College Graduate that should be recognized, please email their name and school to live@wbfj.fm.

CONGRATS GRADS!!!!!

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Vacation Bible Schools

wbfj-kurt
May 31, 2024

EWG Healthy Living App: Cool sunscreen comparison tool

wbfj-verne
May 31, 2024

Friday News for May 31, 2024

wbfj-verne
May 31, 2024

The Chosen: Season 4 streaming update…

wbfj-verne
May 30, 2024

Free Pop-up Medical Care Clinic (June 1 + 2)

wbfj-verne
May 30, 2024

Local Artists Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
May 30, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.