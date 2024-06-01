GRADUATE ROLL-CALL
June 1, 2024
During the week of JUNE 3-7, The WBFJ Morning Show will be conducting a daily ROLL-CALL of the Class of 2024. If you have a High School or College Graduate that should be recognized, please email their name and school to live@wbfj.fm.
CONGRATS GRADS!!!!!
Previous Post « Vacation Bible Schools
Next Post
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.