Guilford County Schools- 2025 Graduation Schedule

Guilford County Schools- 2025 Graduation Schedule

wbfj-verne
June 11, 2025

*Wednesday, June 11 is the last day for students in Guildford County

 

Guilford County Schools – Graduation schedule 2025

 

Wednesday, June 11  

Site: Greensboro Coliseum  

2 PM: Grimsley High

6 PM: Northwest High

Site: Special Events Center  

3 PM: Smith High

5:30 PM: Penn-Griffin School for the Arts

7:00 PM: Ragsdale High

 

Thursday, June 12

Site: Greensboro Coliseum 

9 AM: Southeast High

12:30 PM: Page High

4 PM: Southwest High

7:30 PM: High Point Central High

Site: Special Events Center 

10 AM: Southern High

2 PM: Northeast High

6 PM: Andrews High

 

Friday, June 13

Site: Greensboro Coliseum

9 AM: Northern High

12:30 PM: Western High

4 PM: Dudley High

Site: Special Events Center 

10 AM: Eastern High

2 PM: Weaver Academy

