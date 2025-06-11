Guilford County Schools- 2025 Graduation Schedule
*Wednesday, June 11 is the last day for students in Guildford County
Wednesday, June 11
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
2 PM: Grimsley High
6 PM: Northwest High
Site: Special Events Center
3 PM: Smith High
5:30 PM: Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
7:00 PM: Ragsdale High
Thursday, June 12
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
9 AM: Southeast High
12:30 PM: Page High
4 PM: Southwest High
7:30 PM: High Point Central High
Site: Special Events Center
10 AM: Southern High
2 PM: Northeast High
6 PM: Andrews High
Friday, June 13
Site: Greensboro Coliseum
9 AM: Northern High
12:30 PM: Western High
4 PM: Dudley High
Site: Special Events Center
10 AM: Eastern High
2 PM: Weaver Academy