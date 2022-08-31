Search
Guilford County Schools: ‘Clear bag policy’ to games

Verne HillSep 14, 2022Comments Off on Guilford County Schools: ‘Clear bag policy’ to games

A ‘clear bag policy’ will soon be implemented at athletic events at Guilford County Schools.  Purses, backpacks and other traditional bags will not be allowed at sporting events beginning next Friday, September 23. “Acceptable bags must be made of clear plastic or vinyl, including gallon-sized or smaller zip storage bags…”

FAQ: https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/83593

 

 

 

Verne Hill

