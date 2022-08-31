Guilford County Schools: ‘Clear bag policy’ to games

A ‘clear bag policy’ will soon be implemented at athletic events at Guilford County Schools. Purses, backpacks and other traditional bags will not be allowed at sporting events beginning next Friday, September 23. “Acceptable bags must be made of clear plastic or vinyl, including gallon-sized or smaller zip storage bags…”
FAQ: https://www.gcsnc.com/Page/83593
