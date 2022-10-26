Halloween Alternatives

FALL FESTIVAL

Salem Baptist Christian School (Winston-Salem)

This Friday, October 28 (5:00 – 8:00pm)

Inflatables, Games, Rides, Food, Prizes & more!

For more info: (336) 766-3533 x6119

FALL FEST

Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)

This Friday, October 28 (6:00 – 8:30pm)

Trunk-or-Treat, Games, Food & more!

WBFJ will ON LOCATION playing music!!

For more info: (336) 765-5542

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Accordius Health (Clemmons)

This Saturday, October 29 (1:00 – 3:00pm)

For more info: (336) 558-4883

FALL FESTIVAL

First Christian Church (Winston-Salem)

This Saturday, October 29 (1:00 – 4:00pm)

“Trunk-or-Treat,” Games, Food & more!

For more info: (336) 722-2714

FAMILY FUN FEST

Friends Baptist Church (Clemmons)

This Saturday, October 29 (1:00 – 4:00pm)

“Trunk-or-Treat,” Bounce Houses, Games, Food & more!

For more info: (336) 766-3533

HARVEST FAIR

Faith Church (Midway Community)

This Saturday, October 29 (2:00 – 6:00pm)

“Trunk-or-Treat,” @ 5-6pm, Bounce Houses, Games, Food & more!

For more info: (336) 764-2317

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church (Winston-Salem)

This Saturday, October 29 (4:00 – 6:00pm)

Also, Games, Hot Dog Supper & more!

For more info: (336) 768-0249

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Revo Church – North Campus (Rural Hall)

This Saturday, October 29 (4:00 – 7:00pm)

Also, Games, Food & more!

For more info: (336) 527-7386

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Wallburg Baptist Church (Wallburg Community)

This Saturday, October 29 (5:00 – 7:00pm)

For more info: (336) 403-8039

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Advance Fire Department (Advance)

This Saturday, October 29 (5:00 – 7:00pm)

Also, Food Trucks, Games, Hayrides & more!

For more info: (336) 692-2514

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Old Richmond Evangelical Methodist Church (Tobaccoville)

This Saturday, October 29 (5:00 – 7:00pm)

Also, Games, Door Prizes, Snacks & more!

For more info: (336) 985-6454

FALL FESTIVAL

Cornerstone Christian Church (Mocksville)

This Saturday, October 29 (5:30 – 7:30pm)

Activities for the Kids, Live Music, Food, Games, Hayrides & more!

For more info: (336) 998-0600

FALL FESTIVAL

Hillcrest Baptist Church (Kernersville)

This Saturday, October 29 (5:30 – 8:00pm)

Activities for the Kids, Chicken Stew, BBQ & more!

Everyone is also encouraged to bring a non-perishable

food item to benefit the Baptist Children’s Home

For more info: (336) 869-3864

FALL FEST

Winston-Salem First Church (Winston-Salem)

This Sunday, October 30 (12:00 – 2:00pm)

Games, Food, Music, Inflatables, Hayrides & more!

For more info: (336) 759-7517

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Lewisville United Methodist Church (Lewisville)

This Sunday, October 30 (3:00 – 5:00pm)

For more info: (336) 945-3203

FALL FESTIVAL

Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church (High Point)

This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)

“Trunk-or-Treat,” Bounce House & more!

For more info: (336) 882-6657

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)

This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)

For more info: (336) 788-2652

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Ardmore United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)

This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)

Also, a Bounce House, Games, Crafts & more!

For more info: (336) 723-3695

FALL FESTIVAL

College Park Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)

This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)

“Trunk-or-Treat,” Food, Games & more!

For more info: (336) 768-5870

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Old Town Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)

This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)

Also, an Inflatable Slide & more!

For more info: (336) 924-1552

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

St. Anne’s Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)

This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)

Games & other fun activities!

For more info: (336) 768-0174

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Union Grove Baptist Church (Arcadia Community)

This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)

WBFJ will be ON LOCATION playing music!

For more info: (336) 764-8657

FALL FEST

Calvary West (Advance)

This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)

Trunk-or-Treat, Games, Food & more!

For more info: (336) 714-5540

FALL FESTIVAL

Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)

This Sunday, October 30 (4:30 – 6:30pm)

Inflatables, Games, Food & more!

For more info: (336) 765-5561

FAMILY FALL FEST

Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)

This Sunday, October 30 (4:30 – 7:00pm)

“Trunk-or-Treat,” Food Trucks, Magic Show & more!

For more info: (336) 996-7573

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Enon Baptist Church (East Bend)

This Sunday, October 30 (4:30 – 8:30pm)

Also, Chicken Stew, Silent Auction & more!

For more info: (336) 699-3122

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Olivet Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)

This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)

Also, Chicken Stew, Hot Dogs, Games & more!

For more info: (336) 924-8063

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Griffith Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)

This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)

For more info: (336) 785-9591

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)

This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)

Everyone is also encouraged to bring a non-perishable

food item to benefit the Baptist Children’s Home

For more info: (336) 765-2331

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Salem Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)

This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)

For more info: (336) 722-9437

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Overflow Church (Midway Community)

This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)

“Trunk-or-Treat,” Games, Food & more!

For more info: (336) 306-9530

FALL FESTIVAL

Fork Baptist Church (Mocksville)

This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)

“Trunk-or-Treat,” Hot Dog Supper, Hayrides, Games & more!

For more info: (336) 998-8306

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)

This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)

Also, a Hot Dog Supper, Snacks & more!

For more info: (336) 788-3112

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Christ Wesleyan Church (Winston-Salem)

This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)

For more info: (336) 788-8813

FALL FESTIVAL

Blaise Baptist Church (Mocksville)

This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 8:00pm)

“Trunk-or-Treat,” Inflatables, Silent Auction, Food, Hayrides & more!

Proceeds: Celebrate Recovery (Mocksville)

For more info: (336) 703-7590

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Marshall Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)

This Sunday, October 30 (5:30 – 7:00pm)

For more info: (336) 767-2595

FALL FEST

Project: Re3 Church (Kernersville)

This Sunday, October 30 (5:30 – 7:30pm)

“Trunk-or-Treat,” Games, Food & more!

For more info: (336) 904-3550

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

South Fork Church of Christ (Winston-Salem)

This Sunday, October 30 (5:30 – 8:00pm)

Also, Games, Food & more!

For more info: (336) 768-0249

FALL FESTIVAL

Triad Journey Church (Midway Community)

This Sunday, October 30 (5:30 – 8:30pm)

“Trunk-or-Treat,” Chicken Stew, Games & more!

Proceeds: Building Fund

For more info: (336) 546-8501

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Clemmons First Baptist Church (Clemmons)

This Sunday, October 30 (6:00 – 8:00pm)

Also, Live Music, Games, Bounce House & more!

For more info: (336) 766-6486

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)

This Monday, October 31 (5:00 – 7:00pm)

Also, Activities for the Kids & more!

For more info: (336) 945-3706

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Mt. Pleasant Church (Thomasville)

This Monday, October 31 (5:30 – 8:00pm)

Also, Hot Dog Supper, Hayrides & more!

For more info: (336) 475-6757

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Brookstown United Methodist Church (Pfafftown)

This Monday, October 31 (6:00 – 7:30pm)

Also, Chicken Stew, Games, Hayrides & more!

For more info: (336) 945-3029

“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”

Collide Church (Yadkinville)

This Monday, October 31 (6:00 – 8:00pm)

Also, Inflatables, Food Trucks & more!

For more info: (336) 677-2583