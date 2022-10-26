Halloween Alternatives

FALL FESTIVAL
Salem Baptist Christian School (Winston-Salem)
This Friday, October 28 (5:00 – 8:00pm)
Inflatables, Games, Rides, Food, Prizes & more!
For more info: (336) 766-3533 x6119
FALL FEST
Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
This Friday, October 28 (6:00 – 8:30pm)
Trunk-or-Treat, Games, Food & more!
WBFJ will ON LOCATION playing music!!
For more info: (336) 765-5542
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Accordius Health (Clemmons)
This Saturday, October 29 (1:00 – 3:00pm)
For more info: (336) 558-4883
FALL FESTIVAL
First Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
This Saturday, October 29 (1:00 – 4:00pm)
“Trunk-or-Treat,” Games, Food & more!
For more info: (336) 722-2714
FAMILY FUN FEST
Friends Baptist Church (Clemmons)
This Saturday, October 29 (1:00 – 4:00pm)
“Trunk-or-Treat,” Bounce Houses, Games, Food & more!
For more info: (336) 766-3533
HARVEST FAIR
Faith Church (Midway Community)
This Saturday, October 29 (2:00 – 6:00pm)
“Trunk-or-Treat,” @ 5-6pm, Bounce Houses, Games, Food & more!
For more info: (336) 764-2317
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Star of Bethlehem Lutheran Church (Winston-Salem)
This Saturday, October 29 (4:00 – 6:00pm)
Also, Games, Hot Dog Supper & more!
For more info: (336) 768-0249
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Revo Church – North Campus (Rural Hall)
This Saturday, October 29 (4:00 – 7:00pm)
Also, Games, Food & more!
For more info: (336) 527-7386
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Wallburg Baptist Church (Wallburg Community)
This Saturday, October 29 (5:00 – 7:00pm)
For more info: (336) 403-8039
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Advance Fire Department (Advance)
This Saturday, October 29 (5:00 – 7:00pm)
Also, Food Trucks, Games, Hayrides & more!
For more info: (336) 692-2514
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Old Richmond Evangelical Methodist Church (Tobaccoville)
This Saturday, October 29 (5:00 – 7:00pm)
Also, Games, Door Prizes, Snacks & more!
For more info: (336) 985-6454
FALL FESTIVAL
Cornerstone Christian Church (Mocksville)
This Saturday, October 29 (5:30 – 7:30pm)
Activities for the Kids, Live Music, Food, Games, Hayrides & more!
For more info: (336) 998-0600
FALL FESTIVAL
Hillcrest Baptist Church (Kernersville)
This Saturday, October 29 (5:30 – 8:00pm)
Activities for the Kids, Chicken Stew, BBQ & more!
Everyone is also encouraged to bring a non-perishable
food item to benefit the Baptist Children’s Home
For more info: (336) 869-3864
FALL FEST
Winston-Salem First Church (Winston-Salem)
This Sunday, October 30 (12:00 – 2:00pm)
Games, Food, Music, Inflatables, Hayrides & more!
For more info: (336) 759-7517
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Lewisville United Methodist Church (Lewisville)
This Sunday, October 30 (3:00 – 5:00pm)
For more info: (336) 945-3203
FALL FESTIVAL
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church (High Point)
This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)
“Trunk-or-Treat,” Bounce House & more!
For more info: (336) 882-6657
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Friedland Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)
For more info: (336) 788-2652
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Ardmore United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)
Also, a Bounce House, Games, Crafts & more!
For more info: (336) 723-3695
FALL FESTIVAL
College Park Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)
“Trunk-or-Treat,” Food, Games & more!
For more info: (336) 768-5870
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Old Town Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)
Also, an Inflatable Slide & more!
For more info: (336) 924-1552
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)
Games & other fun activities!
For more info: (336) 768-0174
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Union Grove Baptist Church (Arcadia Community)
This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)
WBFJ will be ON LOCATION playing music!
For more info: (336) 764-8657
FALL FEST
Calvary West (Advance)
This Sunday, October 30 (4:00 – 6:00pm)
Trunk-or-Treat, Games, Food & more!
For more info: (336) 714-5540
FALL FESTIVAL
Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
This Sunday, October 30 (4:30 – 6:30pm)
Inflatables, Games, Food & more!
For more info: (336) 765-5561
FAMILY FALL FEST
Triad Baptist Church (Kernersville)
This Sunday, October 30 (4:30 – 7:00pm)
“Trunk-or-Treat,” Food Trucks, Magic Show & more!
For more info: (336) 996-7573
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Enon Baptist Church (East Bend)
This Sunday, October 30 (4:30 – 8:30pm)
Also, Chicken Stew, Silent Auction & more!
For more info: (336) 699-3122
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Olivet Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)
Also, Chicken Stew, Hot Dogs, Games & more!
For more info: (336) 924-8063
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Griffith Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)
For more info: (336) 785-9591
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)
Everyone is also encouraged to bring a non-perishable
food item to benefit the Baptist Children’s Home
For more info: (336) 765-2331
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Salem Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)
For more info: (336) 722-9437
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Overflow Church (Midway Community)
This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)
“Trunk-or-Treat,” Games, Food & more!
For more info: (336) 306-9530
FALL FESTIVAL
Fork Baptist Church (Mocksville)
This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)
“Trunk-or-Treat,” Hot Dog Supper, Hayrides, Games & more!
For more info: (336) 998-8306
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
New Friendship Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)
Also, a Hot Dog Supper, Snacks & more!
For more info: (336) 788-3112
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Christ Wesleyan Church (Winston-Salem)
This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 7:00pm)
For more info: (336) 788-8813
FALL FESTIVAL
Blaise Baptist Church (Mocksville)
This Sunday, October 30 (5:00 – 8:00pm)
“Trunk-or-Treat,” Inflatables, Silent Auction, Food, Hayrides & more!
Proceeds: Celebrate Recovery (Mocksville)
For more info: (336) 703-7590
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Marshall Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
This Sunday, October 30 (5:30 – 7:00pm)
For more info: (336) 767-2595
FALL FEST
Project: Re3 Church (Kernersville)
This Sunday, October 30 (5:30 – 7:30pm)
“Trunk-or-Treat,” Games, Food & more!
For more info: (336) 904-3550
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
South Fork Church of Christ (Winston-Salem)
This Sunday, October 30 (5:30 – 8:00pm)
Also, Games, Food & more!
For more info: (336) 768-0249
FALL FESTIVAL
Triad Journey Church (Midway Community)
This Sunday, October 30 (5:30 – 8:30pm)
“Trunk-or-Treat,” Chicken Stew, Games & more!
Proceeds: Building Fund
For more info: (336) 546-8501
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Clemmons First Baptist Church (Clemmons)
This Sunday, October 30 (6:00 – 8:00pm)
Also, Live Music, Games, Bounce House & more!
For more info: (336) 766-6486
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Lewisville Baptist Church (Lewisville)
This Monday, October 31 (5:00 – 7:00pm)
Also, Activities for the Kids & more!
For more info: (336) 945-3706
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Mt. Pleasant Church (Thomasville)
This Monday, October 31 (5:30 – 8:00pm)
Also, Hot Dog Supper, Hayrides & more!
For more info: (336) 475-6757
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Brookstown United Methodist Church (Pfafftown)
This Monday, October 31 (6:00 – 7:30pm)
Also, Chicken Stew, Games, Hayrides & more!
For more info: (336) 945-3029
“TRUNK-OR-TREAT”
Collide Church (Yadkinville)
This Monday, October 31 (6:00 – 8:00pm)
Also, Inflatables, Food Trucks & more!
For more info: (336) 677-2583
