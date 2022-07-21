What happens if I get ‘bad gas’? News 2

Bad gas?

Several Triad gas stations have received complaints recently about water in the gas they were selling. The Agriculture Department is investigating stations in Greensboro, Thomasville and Lexington.

The Shell on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro (July 19).

The Circle K on Randolph Street in Thomasville (July 18).

The Department said it has received five complaints about bad gas at the Shell Station on S. Main Street in Lexington.

What do I do next?

If you fill your vehicle up with ‘bad gas’ or water mixed fuel, immediately reach out to the Department of Agriculture and file a complaint. They can be there within 24 hours to test the station’s gas. Also, reach out to your mechanic, document everything, keep receipts, and request a sample of the gas. Call Standards Division at 919-733-3313.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/bad-gas-at-greensboro-gas-station-how-to-report-bad-fuel/83-68e1eba8-556e-4f10-8a47-f214ac644868