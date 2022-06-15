Happy 105 Birthday, Miss Orsula Hanna

Miss Orsula Hanna was born in Pennsylvania on June 14, 1917. Now, she celebrates 105 years!

At 105-years-old, Miss Hanna says she “feels no different” than when she turned 100.

Miss Hanna (who now lives in Elk Grove, California) has continued to stay in good health by exercising daily and eating healthy. “She read online that blueberries were good for her, so she has been eating them almost every morning since,” an Elk Grove Park Assisted Living and Memory Care staff member said. “She also makes her own bed everyday and does her own fitness routine in her room every morning.”

What’s her secret to longevity?

“…to live day by day, be friends with others, and be helpful when you can.”

Wanna send Miss Orsula a birthday card? Cards can be sent to Elk Grove Life Enrichment Director, Stephanie Philp’s, attention at 6727 Laguna Park Drive, Elk Grove, CA 95758.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/local/elk-grove-woman-turns-105-years-old/103-0483a3d5-ac61-493f-9fb7-53b6d465c343?ref=exit-recirc