HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US (WBFJ) !!!
August 30, 2024
MON SEPT 9th
4PM-6PM
WBFJ STUDIOS
1249 Trade Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Moore’s Ice Cream
Garden Route Coffee
D’s Cloud Party Rental (Inflatable Slide)
& more
*All listeners are invited to attend.
**Everything is FREE
