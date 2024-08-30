WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US (WBFJ) !!!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO US (WBFJ) !!!

wdecker_wbfj
August 30, 2024

MON SEPT 9th

4PM-6PM

 

WBFJ STUDIOS

1249 Trade Street

Winston-Salem, NC  27101

 

Moore’s Ice Cream

Garden Route Coffee

D’s Cloud Party Rental (Inflatable Slide)

& more

 

*All listeners are invited to attend.

**Everything is FREE

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 30, 2024

SUN@5: “Navigating Mental Health as a Jesus follower”

wbfj-verne
August 29, 2024

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
August 29, 2024

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 29, 2024

Thursday News for August 29, 2024

wbfj-verne
August 29, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
August 28, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.