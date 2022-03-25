Happy Camper Week 2022

It’s CAMP time! We will explore specific area Christian camp opportunities all this week on your WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show.
Monday (March 28)
Caraway Conference Center and Camp in Sophia / Camp Mundo Vista Mark Moore + Corrie Lindsey http://www.caraway.org/
Tuesday (March 29)
Merriwood Christian Camp (Clemmons) Terry Covington https://www.campmerriwood.net/
Wednesday (March 30)
YMCA Camp Hanes in Stokes county Jenn Deridder – Director https://www.camphanes.org/
Thursday (March 31)
Mount Shepherd Retreat Center near Asheboro Josh Britton + Christina Gibbs https://www.mtshepherd.org/
Friday (April 1)
SummerShine Resort Staffing Ministry Cathleen Thore Jones www.summershine.us
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
