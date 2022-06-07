High School graduation season (WS/FC)

About 4,000 seniors will receive diplomas from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools during 14 commencement ceremonies spread over four days.

*Most of the ceremonies this year will be back at their traditional homes, Joel Coliseum and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

Glenn High School will have its graduation at its football stadium, the only school to hold an outdoor ceremony this week.

BTW: With the uptick in COVID transmission, masking is encouraged by local health professionals!

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/graduations-resume-thursday-amid-high-covid-levels-masks-will-help-the-experts-say/article

Timeline

Thursday (June 09)

Carter High School, 5 p.m., Carter High Auditorium

*Glenn High School, 7:30pm Glenn High Stadium (NOTE: rain option is Saturday morning, 8:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum)

Friday (June 10)

North Forsyth High School, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Walkertown High School, 11 a.m., Joel Coliseum

Carver High School, 2 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Atkins High School, 4 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Reagan High School, 7:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Saturday (June 11)

Kennedy High, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

Parkland High School, 11 a.m., Joel Coliseum

W-S Prep, 2 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex

West Forsyth High School, 5 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Sunday (June 12)

Mount Tabor High School, 9 a.m., Joel Coliseum

East Forsyth High School, 12:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum

Reynolds High School, 4 p.m., Joel Coliseum