High School graduation season (WS/FC)

About 4,000 seniors will receive diplomas from Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools during 14 commencement ceremonies spread over four days.
*Most of the ceremonies this year will be back at their traditional homes, Joel Coliseum and the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
Glenn High School will have its graduation at its football stadium, the only school to hold an outdoor ceremony this week.
BTW: With the uptick in COVID transmission, masking is encouraged by local health professionals!
https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/graduations-resume-thursday-amid-high-covid-levels-masks-will-help-the-experts-say/article
Timeline
Thursday (June 09)
Carter High School, 5 p.m., Carter High Auditorium
*Glenn High School, 7:30pm Glenn High Stadium (NOTE: rain option is Saturday morning, 8:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum)
Friday (June 10)
North Forsyth High School, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
Walkertown High School, 11 a.m., Joel Coliseum
Carver High School, 2 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
Atkins High School, 4 p.m., Joel Coliseum
Reagan High School, 7:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum
Saturday (June 11)
Kennedy High, 8 a.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
Parkland High School, 11 a.m., Joel Coliseum
W-S Prep, 2 p.m., Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex
West Forsyth High School, 5 p.m., Joel Coliseum
Sunday (June 12)
Mount Tabor High School, 9 a.m., Joel Coliseum
East Forsyth High School, 12:30 p.m., Joel Coliseum
Reynolds High School, 4 p.m., Joel Coliseum
