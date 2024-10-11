HOMETOWN MENS FELLOWSHIP
October 11, 2024
Doors open at 6:30 pm
Richard Childress Racing Event Center
425 Industrial Dr.
Welcome, NC
This is a FREE EVENT. Seating is limited. You must register to attend the event.
Men want to lead. It’s in our DNA. Hear from Michael McDowell, Guilford, Mike Dillon and the Hometown team and strengthen your foundation.
Meet other men in our community: Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Richard Childress, Richard Payne & more.
https://www.itickets.com/events/478922
