WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home HOMETOWN MENS FELLOWSHIP

HOMETOWN MENS FELLOWSHIP

wdecker_wbfj
October 11, 2024

Doors open at 6:30 pm
Richard Childress Racing Event Center
425 Industrial Dr.
Welcome, NC

This is a FREE EVENT. Seating is limited. You must register to attend the event.

Men want to lead. It’s in our DNA. Hear from Michael McDowell, Guilford, Mike Dillon and the Hometown team and strengthen your foundation.

Meet other men in our community: Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Richard Childress, Richard Payne & more.

 

https://www.itickets.com/events/478922

 

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Friday News for October 11, 2024

wbfj-verne
October 11, 2024

Traffic / Parking around the WS Fairgrounds this Saturday

wbfj-verne
October 11, 2024

Election 2024: Helpful info before you vote in NC

wbfj-verne
October 10, 2024

Thursday News for October 10, 2024

wbfj-verne
October 10, 2024

CICIS PIZZA PLEDGE

wdecker_wbfj
October 10, 2024

Wednesday Word

wdecker_wbfj
October 9, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.