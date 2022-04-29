Hope du Jour: Eat out for a good cause this Tuesday

Eat out / Take out for a great cause this Tuesday!
“Hope du Jour” happening this Tuesday, May 3rd
“Hope du Jour” benefiting the programs and services of Crisis Control Ministry, assisting families throughout Forsyth County and Stokes County. Over 100 local businesses in Forsyth County are participating, donating 10% of their profits on Tuesday to Crisis Control. Full list of participating restaurants at www.hopedujour.org.
