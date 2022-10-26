Keep or shred: How long should we keep our important documents?

Keep for one year:

* Your regular statements. Pay stubs.

* Keep either a digital or hard copy of your monthly bank and credit card

statements for the last year.

* Keep receipts for large purchases.

* The FTC suggests holding on to your paid medical bills for a year before

throwing the bills away.

Keep these permanently:

* Major financial records.

* Birth and death certificates.

* Social Security cards.

* Marriage licenses.

* Divorce papers.

* Military discharge documents.

* Life insurance policies.

* Wills and living wills.

NOTE: The BBB recommends keeping documents that support the information that you provided on your tax return for three to seven years.

Keeping brokerage statements, tuition payments and charitable donation receipts for three to seven years.

Keep utility bills, bank deposits and withdrawals for a month until you can verify that the transactions have cleared. Source: Better Business Bureau

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-the-year-is-winding-down-what-documents-should-i-keep-and-what-should/