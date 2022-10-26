Search
How long should we keep our important documents?

How long should we keep our important documents?

Oct 27, 2022Comments Off on How long should we keep our important documents?

Keep or shred: How long should we keep our important documents?

 

Keep for one year:

* Your regular statements. Pay stubs.

* Keep either a digital or hard copy of your monthly bank and credit card

statements for the last year.

* Keep receipts for large purchases.

* The FTC suggests holding on to your paid medical bills for a year before

throwing the bills away.

 

Keep these permanently:

* Major financial records.

* Birth and death certificates.

* Social Security cards.

* Marriage licenses.

* Divorce papers.

* Military discharge documents.

* Life insurance policies.

* Wills and living wills.

 

NOTE: The BBB recommends keeping documents that support the information that you provided on your tax return for three to seven years.

Keeping brokerage statements, tuition payments and charitable donation receipts for three to seven years.

Keep utility bills, bank deposits and withdrawals for a month until you can verify that the transactions have cleared.    Source: Better Business Bureau

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-the-year-is-winding-down-what-documents-should-i-keep-and-what-should/

 

Verne Hill
Previous PostBest, Worst Candies for Your Health

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

