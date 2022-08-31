“In the Eye of the Storm” a 40-day devotional from Andy Clapp

Award winning author and pastor Andy Clapp shares with Verne (WBFJ Morning Show) about his latest offering, “In the Eye of the Storm: Withstanding the Fury of Life’s Storms”, a 40-day devotional. Listen now…

Facing the ‘storms of life’ with the hope of Jesus. Not if, but when.

This timely devotional from Andy Clapp touches on notable ‘hurricanes of the past’ in comparison to the storms that we face in over own lives – storms of doubt, guilt, temptation, financial, relationships, etc.

Andy Clapp is a pastor in Liberty, NC and award winning author.

