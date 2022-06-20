International Festival, Saturday, June 25

June is World Refugee Awareness Month

FREE: International Festival hosted by World Relief Triad happening this Saturday (June 25) from 4pm to 7pm.

Location: World Relief Triad’s High Point office on 155 Northpoint Avenue! Celebrating our community’s cultural diversity.

Enjoy food from different cultures

Games & activities

Various cultural performances

And more! All are welcome to attend. (Donations accepted). https://worldrelief.org/triad/

Today (June 20) is World Refugee Day

BTW: The average refugee spends 2 years waiting for their resettlement case to be approved. U.S. resettlement candidates are interviewed by the Department of Homeland Security’s U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. They also undergo extensive security and medical screening while they wait for the case to be approved.

Learn more: https://www.facebook.com/WorldReliefTriad