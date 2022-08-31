iPhone 14’s new ‘Crash Detection’ feature NOT roller coaster friendly

Search
Oct 12, 2022

Mistaken identity?

The iPhone 14’s new ‘Crash Detection’ feature is supposed to alert authorities when it detects you’ve been in a car accident.  Well, it seems that rollercoasters ‘mirror’ a car crash? According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the feature has alerted 911 and sent authorities to amusement parks on numerous occasions after mistaking a thrill ride’s twists, turns, as a real emergency.

*If the sensors detect that you’ve been in an accident, your iPhone will display an alert and call emergency services if you don’t dismiss it within 20 seconds.

Fix: You can opt to put your iphone 14 on airplane mode or just disable the feature altogether. Details on the News Blog

https://support.apple.com/guide/iphone/manage-crash-detection-iph948a628e9/ios

https://www.theverge.com/2022/10/9/23395222/iphone-14-calling-911-rollercoasters-apple-crash-detection

Verne Hill
Previous PostWednesday News

