iPhone 14’s new ‘Crash Detection’ feature NOT roller coaster friendly

Mistaken identity?

The iPhone 14’s new ‘Crash Detection’ feature is supposed to alert authorities when it detects you’ve been in a car accident. Well, it seems that rollercoasters ‘mirror’ a car crash? According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, the feature has alerted 911 and sent authorities to amusement parks on numerous occasions after mistaking a thrill ride’s twists, turns, as a real emergency.

*If the sensors detect that you’ve been in an accident, your iPhone will display an alert and call emergency services if you don’t dismiss it within 20 seconds.

Fix: You can opt to put your iphone 14 on airplane mode or just disable the feature altogether. Details on the News Blog

https://support.apple.com/guide/iphone/manage-crash-detection-iph948a628e9/ios

https://www.theverge.com/2022/10/9/23395222/iphone-14-calling-911-rollercoasters-apple-crash-detection