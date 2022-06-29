Items needed by area non-profits…

Items needed: Salem Pregnancy is in urgent need of the following…
Gerber formulas
Baby wash / shampoo
Baby lotion
Rash Cream
*also Size 4 Diapers, Summer Clothes (12 months to 2T)
New Location: 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem
Phone: 336.760.3680 web: https://spcclife.org/
Items needed: Open Hands uses small pop-top cans of food in the street bags they give out to the homeless in the Lexington area. Thank you in advance for your kindness.
They can always use the following donations (pop-top containers only):
Small Beef and Macaroni
Small Beef Stew
Small Lasagna
Small Applesauce or fruit cups
http://openhandsdavidsoncounty.org/ (336) 242-6142
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
