Items needed by area non-profits…

Items needed: Salem Pregnancy is in urgent need of the following…

Gerber formulas

Baby wash / shampoo

Baby lotion

Rash Cream

*also Size 4 Diapers, Summer Clothes (12 months to 2T)

New Location: 3001 Maplewood Avenue in Winston-Salem

Phone: 336.760.3680 web: https://spcclife.org/

Items needed: Open Hands uses small pop-top cans of food in the street bags they give out to the homeless in the Lexington area. Thank you in advance for your kindness.

They can always use the following donations (pop-top containers only):

Small Beef and Macaroni

Small Beef Stew

Small Lasagna

Small Applesauce or fruit cups