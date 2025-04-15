WHAT'S NEW
It’s almost strawberry season

April 15, 2025
April 15, 2025

It’s almost strawberry season in North Carolina!

Resources

Visit NC Farms App (search strawberry farms by location) https://visitncfarmstoday.com/

N.C. Strawberry Association website www.ncstrawberry.com/farm-locator

Resources for Educators: https://ncstrawberry.com/about/educators

Strawberry Fun Facts:    https://blog.aghires.com/25-strawberry-fun-facts/

 

Strawberries are believed to help reduce the risk of heart disease and certain cancers. They are high in vitamins C, B6, K, as well as fiber, folic acid, potassium and amino acids.

Strawberries are members of the rose family.

Strawberries are the only fruit that wear their seeds on the outside?! The average berry has about 200 seeds!

Americans eat an average of three-and-a-half pounds of fresh strawberries each per year. It’s closer to five pounds if you count frozen ones.

California produces over 75% of the strawberries in the U.S.  North Carolina ranks 3th national as a Strawberry producer. https://www.foodrepublic.com/2013/05/20/14-things-you-didnt-know-about-strawberries/

 

Strawberries can slow down the aging process.                  Three new studies suggest strawberries may be associated with slowing down aging of the brain, help the cardiovascular system, and gut microbiome.  https://www.thepacker.com/news/produce-crops/can-strawberries-slow-down-aging-process

 

 

