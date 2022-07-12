Janet Paschal to inducted into NC Music Hall of Fame

Inductees into the NC Music Hall of Fame announced…

Gospel singer-songwriter Janet Paschal (PASS- cull), a pastor’s kid who grew up in Reidsville has received multiple Dove Awards, Grammy nominations and an induction into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2018.

Janet started her singing career with The LeFevres, then after going solo, Paschal sang on tours and crusades with Rev. Billy Graham, Bill & Gloria Gaither, Jimmy Swaggart. Paschal now lives in Burlington.

The Induction Ceremony is open to the general public and will take place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis, NC.

Ticket info: NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org.

Other inductees include…

BERNARD EDWARDS (Greenville, N.C.) – Bernard was a bass player, singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his work with guitarist Nile Rodgers. He co-founded the band Chic.

STEPHANIE MILLS (Charlotte, N.C.) – Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and Broadway star who has called Charlotte her home for more than 30 years. Mills’ rise to stardom as “Dorothy” in the original seven-time Tony Award Winning Broadway run of the musical ‘The Wiz’.

