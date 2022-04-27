Jeremy Bush: Finishing the Race

The Christian life is not a sprint – it is a marathon

Jeremy Bush – local runner from Winston-Salem – joined the WBFJ Morning (Wally + Verne) during Prayer & Praise day to share his experience in Boston, drawing the comparison between running a marathon and living the Christian life!

Listen now…

Jeremy Bush was one of 30,000 runners in this year’s Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022. Bush finished the race with a personal best time of 2:47.45.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”

-2 Timothy 4:7