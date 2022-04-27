Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Jeremy Bush: Finishing the Race

Jeremy Bush: Finishing the Race

Verne HillApr 27, 2022Comments Off on Jeremy Bush: Finishing the Race

Like

The Christian life is not a sprint – it is a marathon

Jeremy Bush – local runner from Winston-Salem – joined the WBFJ Morning (Wally + Verne) during Prayer & Praise day to share his experience in Boston, drawing the comparison between running a marathon and living the Christian life!

Listen now…

Jeremy Bush was one of 30,000 runners in this year’s Boston Marathon on April 18, 2022. Bush finished the race with a personal best time of 2:47.45.

“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”
-2 Timothy 4:7

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostWednesday Word
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Wednesday Word

NuApr 28, 2022

Tuesday News, April 26, 2022

Verne HillApr 26, 2022

LOCAL Strawberry Farms

Verne HillApr 25, 2022

Community Events

Apr
28
Thu
6:30 pm Winston-Salem Rescue Mission Ann... @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Winston-Salem Rescue Mission Ann... @ Benton Convention Center (Winston-Salem)
Apr 28 @ 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Theme: “Investing in Vessels of Honor” Guest Speaker: Ryan Durek Ryan has an incredible testimony of overcoming his own addiction and homelessness as a client of Miracle Hill in 2003. Through God’s grace and healing,[...]
Apr
29
Fri
7:00 pm Minor Variation @ Wait Chapel @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)
Minor Variation @ Wait Chapel @ Wake Forest University (Winston-Salem)
Apr 29 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
Minor Variation will be celebrating the release of their new album “Run To You!” Minor Variation is the ladies’ a cappella ensemble from Wake Forest University. It’s Free  /  http://www.minorvariation.com/
7:30 pm Jonathan & Melissa Helser @ Awake Church (Winston-Salem)
Jonathan & Melissa Helser @ Awake Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 29 @ 7:30 pm – 10:00 pm
Tickets: $20.00 (per person – per night) https://www.cagelessbirds.com/schedule/2022/4/29/carolina-worship-nights-jonathan-amp-melissa-helser-and-the-cageless-birds (336) 712-4008
Apr
30
Sat
7:00 am Spring Consignment Sale @ Advent Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Spring Consignment Sale @ Advent Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 30 @ 7:00 am – 3:00 pm
Presented by the Twin City Mothers of Multiples http://www.tcmoms.org 336.409.2705
8:00 am “Run For Grace” 5k @ Pilgrim Reformed Church (Lexington)
“Run For Grace” 5k @ Pilgrim Reformed Church (Lexington)
Apr 30 @ 8:00 am – 10:30 am
WBFJ will be ON LOCATION playing music! Proceeds: Workshop of Davidson (Lexington) The Workshop of Davidson serves mentally and physically challenged individuals in Davidson County by giving them a safe place to train, work and[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes