Job Fair: City of Greensboro on Tuesday

Oct 03, 2022Comments Off on Job Fair: City of Greensboro on Tuesday

More than 100 jobs available!

Tuesday, Oct 4 from 10 – 2pm

Location: Barber Park Event Center

*City jobs at www.greensboro-nc.gov/jobs

