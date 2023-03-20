WHAT'S NEW
Job Fair in High Point on Tuesday (March 21)

March 20, 2023

Job Fair on Tuesday afternoon

The High Point Market Authority (HPMA) and the High Point Rockers are hosting a community wide seasonal jobs fair this Tuesday (March 21) from 3 to 6 pm.

Part-time, seasonal positions are available in High Point for the April furniture market, as well as for the High Point Rockers baseball season (which runs from April to September).
Location: The Catalyst Club at Truist Point -where the Rockers play baseball. Parking is available on Lindsay Street.

Jobs applicants must be at least 18 years old and present a valid state ID. Prior experience in the fields of customer service, transportation, hospitality and food service preferred, but not required.

*Specific job inquiries may be directed to Jessica Wynn at the High Point Market Authority, jessica@highpointmarket.org; and to Alex Mendenhall at the High Point Rockers, amendenhall@highpointrockers.com. General questions may be directed to the High Point Market Authority at (336) 869-1000, or to the High Point Rockers at (336) 888-1000.

