Job Fair in High Point on Tuesday (March 21)

Job Fair on Tuesday afternoon

The High Point Market Authority (HPMA) and the High Point Rockers are hosting a community wide seasonal jobs fair this Tuesday (March 21) from 3 to 6 pm.

Part-time, seasonal positions are available in High Point for the April furniture market, as well as for the High Point Rockers baseball season (which runs from April to September).

Location: The Catalyst Club at Truist Point -where the Rockers play baseball. Parking is available on Lindsay Street.

Jobs applicants must be at least 18 years old and present a valid state ID. Prior experience in the fields of customer service, transportation, hospitality and food service preferred, but not required.

*Specific job inquiries may be directed to Jessica Wynn at the High Point Market Authority, jessica@highpointmarket.org; and to Alex Mendenhall at the High Point Rockers, amendenhall@highpointrockers.com. General questions may be directed to the High Point Market Authority at (336) 869-1000, or to the High Point Rockers at (336) 888-1000.