Job Fair: Old Salem Museum & Gardens (July 27)

Bring your resume.

Old Salem Museum & Gardens is hosting an Employment Fair this Wednesday, July 27 from 9am til 4pm. Location: Gray Auditorium of the Old Salem Visitor Center. No pre-registration is necessary. https://www.oldsalem.org/employment-opportunities/

Positions available include educators, interpreters and craftspeople, as well as working with youth and adult visitors to Old Salem. Proficiency in another language and skills in crafts, such as woodworking or pottery, are welcomed, but not required. *Certified teachers can apply for positions specializing in creating content for Old Salem’s online and in-person education programs for K-12 and adult tour groups. Contact Nicole at 336-727-7376 or email nBlalock@oldsalem.org